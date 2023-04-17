No, Leonardo DiCaprio and Irina Shayk Weren't Getting Cozy at Coachella 2023

Watch : Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio SPOTTED Leaving Same NYC Hotspot

Leonardo DiCaprio might be the king of the Coachella scene, but he hasn't found his queen just yet.

The Oscar winner raised eyebrows over the weekend when he was photographed alongside supermodel Irina Shayk at the music festival in Indio, Calif. But before any relationship rumors start, a source exclusively tells E! News that the stars weren't getting cozy.

"They were amongst a large group of people at a festival, all hanging out," the insider notes. "They are just friends."

E! News has reached out to reps for DiCaprio and Shayk for comment.

The pair were spotted together at Coachella's annual Neon Carnival, presented by Levi's and Don Julio Tequila. Other names on the April 15 event's star-studded guest list included Lil Nas X, Janelle Monáe, Camila Cabello, Future, Teyana Taylor, Shay Mitchell, Anderson .Paak, Nina Dobrev, Shaun White, Olivia Culpo, Tinx and Alix Earle.

One star not in attendance at this year's festivities was Gigi Hadid, who's been spotted spending time with DiCaprio in recent months.