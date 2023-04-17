Andrew Lloyd Webber Dedicates Final Broadway Performance of Phantom of the Opera to Late Son Nick

During the curtain call for the last performance of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway, Andrew Lloyd Webber honored his late son Nick, who died in March after a battle with gastric cancer.

By Elyse Dupre Apr 17, 2023 5:02 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesBroadwayTheaterCelebrities
Watch: In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

This curtain call was particularly moving for Andrew Lloyd Webber.

After 35 years on Broadway, his legendary musical The Phantom of the Opera held its final show at the Majestic Theatre in New York. And at the April 16 event, Lloyd Webber paid tribute to his late son Nick, who died in March at age 43 following a battle with gastric cancer.

As seen in a video shared by the official Phantom of the Opera on Broadway Instagram account, the composer told the audience, "I hope you won't mind if I dedicate this performance to my son Nick."

Looking back, Lloyd Webber and his ex-wife Sarah Brightman—who played Christine in the original Broadway production of The Phantom of the Opera—recalled the role the musical played in Nick's life.

"When Andrew was writing it, he was right there," she shared while joining the cast on the stage, per the Associated Press. "So his son is with us. Nick, we love you very much."

photos
Stars on Stage: Broadway & Beyond

The closing performance was attended by several stars, including Gayle King, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sara Bareilles and Glenn Close. Many also celebrated the show's decades-long run on social media.

"Happy trails to @phantomopera the longest running Broadway show in history!" Ariana DeBose wrote on Instagram. "What a legacy!"

Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Cozy Up at Coachella 2023

2
Exclusive

Love Is Blind's Kyle Abrams Is Engaged to Tania Leanos

3

Ariana Madix Makes Out With New Man After Tom Sandoval Breakup

According to NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt, the Broadway production of The Phantom of the Opera welcomed more than 20 million people and grossed more than $1 billion during its run. Ahead of its closing performance, Lloyd Webber reflected on the show's legacy.

"I just love musical theater," he told Lester Holt in an interview that aired April 14, "and I just don't think you'd ever find anything as theatrical as Phantom."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Cozy Up at Coachella 2023

2
Exclusive

Love Is Blind's Kyle Abrams Is Engaged to Tania Leanos

3

Ariana Madix Makes Out With New Man After Tom Sandoval Breakup

4

Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Celebrates Baby Shower Weekend That's So Fetch

5

Love Is Blind Season 4 Relationship Status Check