Damaris Phillips Shares the Kitchen Essential She’ll Never Stop Buying and Her Kentucky Derby Must-haves

"You should come to the Kentucky Derby at some point. It should be on everyone's bucket list," Damaris Phillips insists. If you can't make it this year, Damaris says, "You can throw your own Kentucky Derby party at home. It's just like a Super Bowl party, but with better clothes and better hats. There's also some more springtime fun food. Have people over, turn on the race, and enjoy the Kentucky Derby even when you're not in Kentucky."

If you're into the idea and you need some hosting inspiration, Damaris curated a Kentucky Derby at-home menu with easy-to-make recipes in homage to the iconic event. Fans can also enter the Kentucky Derby at Home Giveaway for a chance to win a viewing party with catering for 20 inspired by Damaris' menu, official Derby party merchandise, Vineyard Vines host outfits, and more.

In an exclusive E! interview, Damaris shared hosting insights and some of her kitchen must-haves, including this top-rated product she will never stop buying.