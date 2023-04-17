Ariana Madix Makes Out With Daniel Wai at Coachella After Tom Sandoval Breakup

Watch : See Ariana Madix's RED HOT Vanderpump Rules Reunion Revenge Dress

Tom Sandoval who?

Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix proved she's officially moved on from her ex and all the Scandoval drama by SUR-ving up some PDA with a new man at Coachella over the weekend.

In a video posted by TMZ on April 16, the newly single Bravo star is seen making out with fitness coach Daniel Wai as they watch a late night performance. The possible new couple appeared very affectionate and couldn't keep their hands off each other as they danced together in the crowd.

Prior to getting hot and heavy at the festival, Ariana and Daniel hung out at the CELSIUS Oasis Vibe House on April 14 with her VPR co-stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies, among other friends.

The 37-year-old and hew new love interest completed their weekend of fun in the sun by catching Frank Ocean's April 16 set. Daniel posted a cozy photo with Ariana to his Instagram story as they waited for the musician to take the main stage. In the snap, Ariana rests her head on his shoulder and wraps her arms around him while flashing a smile.