Ariana Madix Makes Out With Daniel Wai at Coachella After Tom Sandoval Breakup

Tom Sandoval who?
Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix proved she's officially moved on from her ex and all the Scandoval drama by SUR-ving up some PDA with a new man at Coachella over the weekend.
In a video posted by TMZ on April 16, the newly single Bravo star is seen making out with fitness coach Daniel Wai as they watch a late night performance. The possible new couple appeared very affectionate and couldn't keep their hands off each other as they danced together in the crowd.
Prior to getting hot and heavy at the festival, Ariana and Daniel hung out at the CELSIUS Oasis Vibe House on April 14 with her VPR co-stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies, among other friends.
The 37-year-old and hew new love interest completed their weekend of fun in the sun by catching Frank Ocean's April 16 set. Daniel posted a cozy photo with Ariana to his Instagram story as they waited for the musician to take the main stage. In the snap, Ariana rests her head on his shoulder and wraps her arms around him while flashing a smile.
Ariana's new fling comes just over a month after news of Tom's secret months-long affair with fellow Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss came to light on March 3, leading to her breakup with the TomTom co-owner after nine years together.
Following the controversy, both Tom and Raquel issued public apologies to Ariana with the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman saying in a March 7 statement, "I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."
However, Tom later claimed in his first interview following the scandal on April 11 he and Ariana were broken up before news of his and Raquel's relationship went public.
And amid backlash from both their co-stars and fans alike, E! News confirmed last week that Raquel is currently seeking treatment for mental health issues.
"Raquel and her family decided months before the relationship was discovered, that she needed mental health treatment and ultimately decided she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling," her rep told E! News on April 14. "Raquel was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health."
As for Ariana, she's stayed pretty quiet on Scandoval aside from a March 16 Instagram post thanking fans for the "outpouring of love and support" she's received following her breakup.
"To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement," she wrote. "However, I know that I am not in this alone. So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. I am so f--king lucky to have the best support system in the world and I hope I can repay every single person for the love you have shown me."
