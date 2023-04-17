Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Cozy Up at Coachella 2023

Watch : Kendall Jenner Supports Bad Bunny at Coachella Amid Romance Rumors

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's Coachella sighting is taking center stage.

The Kardashians star, 27, and the Grammy winner, 29, continued to fuel romance rumors after they were spotted at the music festival in Indio, Calif., on April 16.

Bad Bunny, who was one of the weekend's headliners, and Kendall were seen walking side by side at the event and leaning in close as they chatted with each other amongst the crowds. And like many Coachella attendees, they made sure to dress in style. The model wore a white top over a pair of jeans—accessorizing her look with a black belt, shoulder bag, boots and sunglasses. Meanwhile, the "Moscow Mule" singer sported a white shirt and pants along with a checkered bandana and shades.

Earlier in the weekend, Kendall cheered on Bad Bunny during his April 14 headlining show. And she wasn't the only family member to attend the festivities. Kylie Jenner posted pictures of herself at Coachella with her sister and friends to Instagram April 15. In addition, Kourtney Kardashian supported husband Travis Barker at Blink-182's April 14 performance.