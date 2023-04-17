Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Cozy Up at Coachella 2023

Days after Kendall Jenner cheered on Bad Bunny at Coachella 2023, the Kardashians star and the Grammy winner were spotted hanging out together at the music festival. See the photos.

Watch: Kendall Jenner Supports Bad Bunny at Coachella Amid Romance Rumors

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's Coachella sighting is taking center stage.

The Kardashians star, 27, and the Grammy winner, 29, continued to fuel romance rumors after they were spotted at the music festival in Indio, Calif., on April 16.

Bad Bunny, who was one of the weekend's headliners, and Kendall were seen walking side by side at the event and leaning in close as they chatted with each other amongst the crowds. And like many Coachella attendees, they made sure to dress in style. The model wore a white top over a pair of jeans—accessorizing her look with a black belt, shoulder bag, boots and sunglasses. Meanwhile, the "Moscow Mule" singer sported a white shirt and pants along with a checkered bandana and shades. 

Earlier in the weekend, Kendall cheered on Bad Bunny during his April 14 headlining show. And she wasn't the only family member to attend the festivities. Kylie Jenner posted pictures of herself at Coachella with her sister and friends to Instagram April 15. In addition, Kourtney Kardashian supported husband Travis Barker at Blink-182's April 14 performance.

Kendall and Bad Bunny sparked romance rumors after they were spotted out to dinner with Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber in February. Since then, the 818 Tequila founder and the "La Difícil" artist have continued to be seen grabbing a bite to eat, leaving Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Oscars after-party and riding horses together. There was even speculation that Bad Bunny threw shade at Kendall's ex Devin Booker on his new song "Coco Chanel." (E! News reached out to Bad Bunny's rep for comment but did not hear back).

