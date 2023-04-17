Gisele Bündchen Shares Message About Growth After Tom Brady Divorce

Watch : Gisele Bündchen Explains Why She And Tom Brady Divorced

For Gisele Bündchen, with every loss comes a meaningful win.

As the supermodel—who announced her divorce from husband Tom Brady in October—explained in an April 16 message to fans, life's setbacks can often lead to lessons.

"We all have our fair shares of trials," Gisele—who shares kids Benjamin, 13 and Vivian, 10, with her ex—captioned an Instagram video of herself on a bike ride. "Every laugh, every fall, every experience, the good and the bad, everything is here to teach us something and help us grow."

"Nothing is permanent," the 42-year-old continued. "So let's enjoy the good moments and learn from the bad ones. Every day is a gift!"

Gisele's message comes nearly a month after she opened up about her split from Tom for the first time.

"Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart," she told Vanity Fair. "When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together."