Gisele Bündchen Shares Message About Growth After Tom Brady Divorce

For Gisele Bündchen, with every loss comes a meaningful win.
As the supermodel—who announced her divorce from husband Tom Brady in October—explained in an April 16 message to fans, life's setbacks can often lead to lessons.
"We all have our fair shares of trials," Gisele—who shares kids Benjamin, 13 and Vivian, 10, with her ex—captioned an Instagram video of herself on a bike ride. "Every laugh, every fall, every experience, the good and the bad, everything is here to teach us something and help us grow."
"Nothing is permanent," the 42-year-old continued. "So let's enjoy the good moments and learn from the bad ones. Every day is a gift!"
Gisele's message comes nearly a month after she opened up about her split from Tom for the first time.
"Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart," she told Vanity Fair. "When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together."
"As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make," Gisele continued. "That doesn't mean you don't love the person. It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It's a dance. It's a balance."
Looking back, the decision to end their 13-year marriage was what felt right for Gisele. "When you love someone, you don't put them in a jail and say, ‘You have to live this life,'" she noted. "You set them free to be who they are, and if you want to fly the same direction, then that's amazing."
Last fall, the pair confirmed their breakup through statements on social media. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," the Tampa quarterback—who also shares son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan—wrote in an Instagram Story message at the time. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way."
The 45-year-old, who officially retired from the NFL in February, added, "We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."