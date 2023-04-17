Why Women Everywhere Love Ashley Tisdale's Being Frenshe Beauty, Wellness & Home Goods

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

When you hear Ashley Tisdale, you might think of the actor, singer, and occasional fashion icon. What you might not know? The multi-hyphenate has a line of beauty, home, and wellness products that's now available at Target. (And shoppable right here, on this very page.)

Being Frenshe, or Frenshe for short, boasts the slogan, "Meet your everyday wellness rituals, infused with mood-boosting scent technology." In other words? it's a collection products designed to nourish your body and mind. On top of that, Frenshe is cruelty-free, and largely made with products you're familiar with. Like, sugar and oil-level basic.

Many of the products' multitasking products and signature scents (think cashmere vanilla, lavender cloud, and more) are designed to work together. For example, the lavender-fragranced items are part of a larger "Unwind & Rest Wellness Ritual" designed to "encourage a peaceful sleep routine and sweet dreams," per the brand.

Best of all? Every single product below is under $20.