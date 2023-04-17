Why Women Everywhere Love Ashley Tisdale's Being Frenshe Beauty, Wellness & Home Goods

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
When you hear Ashley Tisdale, you might think of the actor, singer, and occasional fashion icon. What you might not know? The multi-hyphenate has a line of beauty, home, and wellness products that's now available at Target. (And shoppable right here, on this very page.)
Being Frenshe, or Frenshe for short, boasts the slogan, "Meet your everyday wellness rituals, infused with mood-boosting scent technology." In other words? it's a collection products designed to nourish your body and mind. On top of that, Frenshe is cruelty-free, and largely made with products you're familiar with. Like, sugar and oil-level basic.
Many of the products' multitasking products and signature scents (think cashmere vanilla, lavender cloud, and more) are designed to work together. For example, the lavender-fragranced items are part of a larger "Unwind & Rest Wellness Ritual" designed to "encourage a peaceful sleep routine and sweet dreams," per the brand.
Best of all? Every single product below is under $20. Scroll on to start shopping Ashley Tisdale's beauty line, and consider it your first big step towards incorporating wellness and self-care into your everyday routine.
Being Frenshe Body & Scalp Scrub
According to the brand, this relaxing multipurpose scrub is made with real ingredients like sugar and oil, making it gentle and effective.
Being Frenshe Moisturizing Bath Bomb Set
Being Frenshe "created these ultra-nourishing Milky Bath Bombs to soak away the day." The six-pack of fizzy faves is "infused with oat, coconut extracts and essential oils." ideal for yourself or as a gift!
Being Frenshe Hair & Body Spray
This hair and body and linen spray is a multitasking wonder. This clean fragrance can be a body spray, hair perfume and a linen mist. Per the brand, its "dreamy combination of calm lavender and sage blended with cocooning notes of coconut milk and purple iris envelopes you in a moment of calm."
Being Frenshe Hydrating Hand Serum
According to Being Frenshe, this travel-sized "hydrating, [and] fast-absorbing hand serum with squalane, shea butter and essential oils," should leave hands "feeling silky and soft."
Being Frenshe Reset Candle
Frenshe encourages you to "set the mood for self-care," with this refreshingly scented and clean-burning candle.
Being Frenshe Hydrating Body Wash
This foaming gel is "infused with niacinamide, oat extract and pro-vitamin B5," making bath and/or shower time a luxe experience.
Being Frenshe Milky Hydrating Lotion
Not your average hand lotion: This "lightweight, milky serum" is crafted with coconut oil and agave extract. According to the brand, this duo will "hydrate and leave dry skin feeling super-soft and nourished."
Being Frenshe Conditioning Hair Mask
Mango seed butter and avocado oil comprise this conditioning mask, which should "awaken and uplift" your senses as it smooths and shines your hair.
Being Frenshe Hydrating Bath Soak
I'm sorry that I have to keep using words like "revitalizing" and "nourishing" and "replenishing," but that's kind of Frenshe's whole deal! Use this packet of bath powder and slip into the blissful, relaxing soak that you deserve.
Being Frenshe Roll-On Fragrance
Going to let the brand speak for itself here: "The Being Frenshe Glow-On Perfume Oil is a concentrated roll-on perfume oil infused with safflower oil and essential oils for a scented self-care moment" at any time. Additionally, the rollerball design will "easily dispense the fragrance onto skin." Yay!
Being Frenshe Mood Boosting Perfume Discovery Set
Each of these miniature fragrances features a unique scent and overall purpose. Use each one as needed, or use them all and find out which you'd like a larger size of for a spritz of self-care whenever it's called for. Or, well, both.
Being Frenshe Radiance Oil
Is it a revitalizing body oil? Is it a restorative hair oil? Is it a "versatile, silky smooth oil infused with jojoba seed oil, sunflower seed oil and shea butter" that also doesn't leave a greasy feel behind? I think you know the answer to all of these questions is a resounding yes.
For more makeup must-haves available from Target, check out these picks from TikTok-approved brand e.l.f. beauty.