Love Is Blind Season 4 Status Check: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together

The reunion will be televised. Sort of.

Netflix attempted to go live with the Love Is Blind season four reunion special April 16, which revealed the romantic fates of its latest cast members, including Brett Brown and Tiffany Penywell, Jackie Bonds and Marshall Glaze, Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi, Paul Peden and Micah Lussier, and Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin.

However, fans were left crying into their silver wine goblets after the reunion was delayed more than an hour, leading the streaming service to pull an Irina Solomonova and offer an apology.

"To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon…we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned," the company tweeted. "We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry."

While the reunion mishap may have dashed some viewers' Sunday night plans, fret not because E!'s got all the tea on who is still together and we're ready to spill.