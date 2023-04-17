Netflix Apologizes After Love Is Blind Live Reunion Is Delayed

This wasn't the kind of drama fans were expecting from the Love Is Blind live reunion.
After the season four recap was delayed by more than an hour from its scheduled 8 p.m. EST start time on Netflix, the streaming service issued an apology.
"To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned," the company tweeted on April 16. "We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry."
Amid the delay, Netflix shared it was experiencing "an issue with the livestream" and that it was "trying to fix it as soon as possible." However, despite the company tweeting that the reunion would be "worth the wait," several fans took to social media to vent their frustrations and post memes.
Even brands weighed in on what was happening.
"Remember renting vhs' from us," Blockbuster tweeted. "You could start it on time no problem… This is what we get." Added United, "Is this delay weather related?"
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also tweeted about the reunion delay.
"Someone call Lucia the seamstress to fix this," she wrote, referencing the woman who fixed cast member Brett Brown's suit on his wedding day. "I believe in her."
Ultimately, the reunion did end up streaming later that evening.
"We are so sorry we're late," Vanessa Lachey, who co-hosts with husband Nick Lachey, said during the episode, per The New York Times. "We are no longer live, but we are now finally here."
For fans who didn't get to see the Love Is Blind reunion—which gave updates on the show's stars after the breakups and weddings seen earlier this season—Netflix revealed that the episode will be available globally April 17 at 12 p.m. PST.