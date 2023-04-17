Netflix Apologizes After Love Is Blind Live Reunion Is Delayed

Watch : When Love Is Blind's Paul KNEW He Didn't Want to Say 'I Do' to Micah

This wasn't the kind of drama fans were expecting from the Love Is Blind live reunion.

After the season four recap was delayed by more than an hour from its scheduled 8 p.m. EST start time on Netflix, the streaming service issued an apology.

"To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned," the company tweeted on April 16. "We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry."

Amid the delay, Netflix shared it was experiencing "an issue with the livestream" and that it was "trying to fix it as soon as possible." However, despite the company tweeting that the reunion would be "worth the wait," several fans took to social media to vent their frustrations and post memes.