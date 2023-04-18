Kourtney Kardashian on Her Favorite 90s Trends, Sustainability, and Bringing Camp Poosh to Coachella

We interviewed Kourtney Kardashian Barker because we think you'll like her picks. Poosh is Kourtney's brand. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Kourtney Kardashian turned Coachella 2023 into Kourtchella with the second annual Camp Poosh. The Kardashians star explained, "This year we decided that we wanted to keep the same concept and make it even bigger and more immersive. We invited more friends of Poosh to stay with us all weekend long for the festival, wellness treatments, and summer camp activities. Plus, we're throwing a big Saturday party, which is perfect with the festival alignment, while still being so Poosh."

The Campers were pampered with Poosh-approved glam, including some 90s-inspired hairstyles from Shark Beauty. There were gems, beads, hair wraps, and more accessories to complete their festival looks. The Camp Store included 90s favorite Caboodles to carry and organize all of the product picks. Some campers made bracelets and got tattoos. There was something for everyone, leaving the Poosh readers at home with some major FOMO.

In an exclusive E! interview, Kourtney discussed Camp Poosh, sustainability, and the nostalgic trends she can't get enough of.