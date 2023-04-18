Exclusive

Kourtney Kardashian on Her Favorite 90s Trends, Sustainability, and Bringing Camp Poosh to Coachella

If you missed Camp Poosh at Coachella 2023, you can bring the experience to you with some Kourtney Kardashian Barker-approved must-haves.

Kourtney Kardashian turned Coachella 2023 into Kourtchella with the second annual Camp Poosh. The Kardashians star explained, "This year we decided that  we wanted to keep the same concept and make it even bigger and more immersive. We invited more friends of Poosh to stay with us  all weekend long for the festival, wellness treatments, and summer camp activities. Plus, we're throwing a big Saturday party, which is perfect with the festival alignment, while still being so Poosh."

The Campers were pampered with Poosh-approved glam, including some 90s-inspired hairstyles from Shark Beauty. There were gems, beads, hair wraps, and more accessories to complete their festival looks. The Camp Store included 90s favorite Caboodles to carry and organize all of the product picks. Some campers made bracelets and got tattoos. There was something for everyone, leaving the Poosh readers at home with some major FOMO.

In an exclusive E! interview, Kourtney discussed Camp Poosh, sustainability, and the nostalgic trends she can't get enough of. 

Kourtney Kardashian’s $2,459 Poosh Holiday Mailer Includes a Face Serum She Puts All Over Her Body

E!: Your team has made sure that Camp Poosh is as sustainable as possible. Tell me about some of those efforts and how we can apply them in our own lives.
KKB: Sustainability is really important to me and it's part of our brand ethos at Poosh so I wanted to make sure we threw a sustainable event. To apply to your own life, having knowledge about smart changes is the first step, so once you have the knowledge then you can make better choices. I'd say eliminating single use plastic is a great first step, we have tons of articles about this on poosh.com

Boxed Water, in partnership with Poosh, will be donating to Climate Impact Partners to offset the travel emissions and carbon footprint for up to 600 people. Together with Poosh, Boxed Water will also plant 600 trees via the National Forest Foundation, representing all of the party guests who attend. I'm so excited about this partnership.

Also, composting and recycling will take place onsite. We're having water keg stations powered by OPHORA water provide refills to campers all weekend long. In our Food Court, all food vendors will use biodegradable plates, napkins, cups, etc.


E!: Camp Poosh has some 90s vibes this time around with caboodles and the Shark hairstyling options. What are some of your favorite 90s that you love right now?
KKB: Definitely Vintage Jeans and the Music.

E!: If you were really going to summer camp, which celebs would be your dream bunkmates?
KKB: My sisters and Audrey Hepburn.

Camp Poosh Must-Haves

If you want to bring the Camp Poosh vibes to you, here are some Poosh-approved festival season essentials.

Welly Face Saver Acne Blemish Patches

A pimple is never a good thing, especially in the middle of fun weekend plans like a music festival. If you want a zit to heal faster, these patches are clear, which is perfect for discreet coverage when you're out and about. These are also great for cuts and scrapes, according to the brand. 

 

$9
Amazon
$10
Welly
$10
Nordstrom Rack

SmartSweets Variety Pack Sampler, Candy With Low Sugar & Calorie - Sweet Fish, Sourmelon Bites, Peach Rings, Sour Blast Buddies, Red Twists, & New Soft Caramels,

Loyal Poosh readers are very familiar with SmartSweets by now. If you have a sweet tooth, but you're trying to cut the sugar, you need to check these out. There are so many delicious options and this variety pack is the perfect way to decide on your favorite. 

This bundle has 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$21
Amazon

Caboodles Compact Carrying Cosmetic Case

Channel that 90s vibe with one of these adorable Caboodles. These are perfect to help you organize beauty products, school supplies, and more small essentials. There are several colors to choose from and these carrying cases have 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$17
$14
Amazon

Polaroid Now+ Generation 2 i-Type Instant Camera

Create a tangible memory with one of these instant film cameras. If you want to jump in the photo, these cameras have a self-timer. You can also connect via BlueTooth. These cameras come in black, white, and olive green.

$150
Polaroid
$150
Camera- Amazon
$17-$70
Film-Amazon

Shark Beauty Shark FlexStyle Hair Blow Dryer & Multi-Styler for Straight & Wavy Hair

If you're short on storage space, get this multifunctional hair tool instead of buying multiple gadgets. You can use these attachments to curl, straighten, and smooth hair. Of course, you can add some 90s-inspired volume to your hair too. This is such a great investment because you can use this for so many different styles. Another great thing about these tools is that they work quickly with low heat, which can help prevent hair damage.

This product has 11.6K+ Sephora Loves.

 

$300
Amazon
$299
Sephora
$300
Shark

Lee Jeans

If you're looking for some on-trend festival season looks, Lee has a festival shop full of fashionable options, like these hot pink flares.

Right now, there's a buy one, get one for 50% off deal (no promo code needed).

$118
Pink Flares
Shop
More Lee

Lindt Chocolate Bars

The campers snacked on S'mores made with Lindt chocolate bars during Coachella weekend.

$36
$29 for 12
Amazon
$1 for 5
Lindt

Aveda Botanical Repair Strengthening Overnight Serum

There were lots of hair products from the Aveda Botanical Repair line at Camp Poosh. If you want to optimize your beauty sleep, put this overnight serum on your hair before bed. Its bond-building formula "strengthens and reinforces hair's integrity at the core," the brand claims. In addition to preparing damage, this formula also helps prevent future damage, according to Aveda. The brand even claims that this product reduces the appearance of split ends in just one night.

$34
Amazon
$52
Aveda
$52
Nordstrom

Aveda Botanical Repair Intensive Strengthening Masque

If you have 2-5 minutes to spare, that's enough time to get softer, shinier hair, according to Aveda. The brand claims that this mask "intensely repairs and strengthens hair instantly." In a study conducted by the brand, 92% of women said "their hair instantly looked healthier and less damaged."

$59
$45
Amazon
$65
Aveda
$65
Nordstrom

Eucerin Sun Oil Control SPF 50 Face Sunscreen Lotion with Oil Absorbing Minerals

No one likes a greasy sunscreen. If you are concerned about oily skin, this sunscreen is perfect for you. It provides SPF protection and it absorbs excess oil and shine. 

$14
Amazon

Eucerin Sun Advanced Hydration SPF 50 Sunscreen Lotion

If hydration is your concern, this sunscreen is formulated with hyaluronic acid. You'll love this non-greasy, non-irritating formula.

$14
$12
Amazon

Eucerin Sun Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 With Zinc Oxide Protection

Finding the right sunscreen for your skin type can be very difficult. If you have sensitive skin, this one is formulated with that skin type in mind. It's free of oxybenzone, fragrances, dyes, parabens, and phthalates.

$15
Amazon

Eucerin Advanced Hydration After Sun Lotion for Face and Body, Enriched with Antioxidants, 24-Hour Hydration for Dry, Sun-Stressed Skin

Sun protection is vital, but if you do happen to get sunburned, you need a backup plan. Use the Eucerin Advanced Hydration After Sun Lotion on your face and body after sun exposure to treat dry, itchy, irritated skin. It provides 24 hours of hydration, according to the brand.

$11
$10
Amazon

Want to do more Poosh-inspired shopping? You'll love these summer must-haves.

(This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.)  

