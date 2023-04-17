Get Thick, Natural-Looking Eyebrows With This $25 Deal on 2 Top-Selling Too Faced Products

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
No one wants the look of drawn on eyebrows. We all want that natural-looking shape and thickness, but it can be tough to achieve. If you've tried a million eyebrow products and you're still searching for the products that work for you, there's an unbelievable deal you need to check out.
There's a $25 set with the Too Faced Super Fine Brow Detailer Eyebrow Pencil and Brow Wig Eyebrow Gel at QVC. If you bought those products separately, it would cost $50. The Super Fine Brow Detailer Eyebrow Pencil is waterproof, smudge-proof product that is easy to apply and blend. You can finish your brow makeup application with the Brow Wig Eyebrow Gel, which helps fill in the gaps and adds density to your eyebrows, according to the brand.
This combination is an unbeatable one-two punch to get those eyebrows you've been longing for. This price is too good to pass up. Shop while you can!
Too Faced Super Fine Brow Detailer & Brow Wig Set
QVC has these eyebrow duos in three versatile shades.
Shoppers love this combination of products to perfect their brows. Here's what they had to say.
Too Faced Super Fine Brow Detailer & Brow Wig Set Reviews
A shopper declared, "This brow pencil is a life saver. After the over-plucking trends of the 90's, my brows have become quite sparse. This pencil is thin and fills in any gaps with precision and the brush is long and works great. Love this product!"
Another gushed, "This is the best brow pencil that I have used thus far. Very realistic and also does not smudge."
Someone raved, "I love this brow pencil! I've tried quite a few & this one is perfect. The pencil isn't too dry, super long wearing, great color."
A reviewer said, "A great brow product with natural shades. It is not too soft/creamy and it is not too pigmented, which makes it perfect for the eyebrows. It's easy to apply and it blends in smoothly. The staying power is great too. and I just love how full it makes my brows look."
A shopper explained, "When I lost my eyebrows during chemotherapy, a friend bought me the eyebrow pencil. I have been a fan ever since! Best eyebrow pencil ever! Thank you Too Faced!"
"I have been using this pencil over the last month and I can say with confidence that it works. It's easy to apply and it looks natural. It is also long lasting. I have received a few compliments on how my eyebrows look," a reviewer wrote.
