Get an Instant Cheek Lift and Save $23 on the Viral Tarte Cosmetics Blush Tape and Glow Tape Duo

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It can be really easy to go from a "hint of blush" to clown makeup (no shade to clowns). If you're tired of endlessly blending out your blush to get the natural flush you had in mind, it may be time to try a new product. The Tarte Blush Wands have been all over TikTok with beauty enthusiasts praising the product for delivering easy-to-blend, mess-free application.
The brand describes the Tarte Blush Tape as "the instant cheek lift in a tube." The blush has a dewy finish and a natural-looking glow. If you really want to step up your makeup game, you need to add in the Tarte Glow Tape as well. It is also a popular product on TikTok, with shoppers praising it for its gorgeous glow without any glitter.
Both of these viral products have sold out several times since they've launched. If you've been dying to check them out, there's an amazing deal at QVC. You can get the Tarte Blush Tape and the Tarte Glow Tape for just $43. If you bought those products separately, it would cost $70.
Get your glow on and see what the hype is all about before this deal disappears.
Tarte Glow Tape Highlighter and Liquid Blush Tape Duo
Twist to unlock the product. Gently squeeze and apply a couple dots on the high points of the face. Blend with your fingers, sponge or brush. There are three combinations to choose from:
- Pink With Pearl Glow
- Peach With Golden Glow
- Berry With Bronze Glow
Shoppers are loving this makeup combo. Here's what they had to say.
Tarte Glow Tape Highlighter and Liquid Blush Tape Duo Reviews
A shopper said, "So good. Love Tarte and this new edition is so GOOD. Blends well and it's just enough glow. Fabulous price for this duo too!"
A makeup artist reviewed, "The Liquid Blush Tapes and Highlighters are Beautiful. I will admit that there is not a lot of product in these tubes. There is a significant savings buying this bundle here on Qvc. It's stays all day and gives you a beautiful glow. There is no chunky glitter in this product... I have been a makeup artist for 40 years, aging skin looks better hydrated and glowy. It hides your skin's imperfections."
Someone gushed, "These are wonderful, purchased in the Pink with the nice glow pearl highlighter, love these, so easy to use with the 3 dot way, highly recommend to everyone, please don't stop making these products, they are truly WINNERS."
A QVC shopper shared, "I was pleased with the natural blush quality and even wear. It didn't sink into my wrinkles or emphasize them at all. I would buy this product again."
"This is the best blush!! It helps your skin glow and doesn't age you like powder blush," a reviewer wrote.
