Get an Instant Cheek Lift and Save $23 on the Viral Tarte Cosmetics Blush Tape and Glow Tape Duo

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It can be really easy to go from a "hint of blush" to clown makeup (no shade to clowns). If you're tired of endlessly blending out your blush to get the natural flush you had in mind, it may be time to try a new product. The Tarte Blush Wands have been all over TikTok with beauty enthusiasts praising the product for delivering easy-to-blend, mess-free application.

The brand describes the Tarte Blush Tape as "the instant cheek lift in a tube." The blush has a dewy finish and a natural-looking glow. If you really want to step up your makeup game, you need to add in the Tarte Glow Tape as well. It is also a popular product on TikTok, with shoppers praising it for its gorgeous glow without any glitter.

Both of these viral products have sold out several times since they've launched. If you've been dying to check them out, there's an amazing deal at QVC. You can get the Tarte Blush Tape and the Tarte Glow Tape for just $43. If you bought those products separately, it would cost $70.

Get your glow on and see what the hype is all about before this deal disappears.