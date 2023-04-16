Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Celebrates Baby Shower Weekend That's So Fetch

Watch : Lindsay Lohan Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary With Bader Shammas

One time, Lindsay Lohan had a baby shower. It was awesome. (For real.)

The pregnant Mean Girls star, who is expecting her first child with her husband of one year, Bader Shammas, celebrating their baby's upcoming arrival with her loved ones this weekend.

Lindsay, who wore a sleeveless orange outfit, shared a photo from the celebration on Instagram Stories April 16. The 36-year-old captioned a pic of herself sitting at a table with her mom Dina Lohan and sister Aliana Lohan, "Take the time to smile."

The event appeared to have a rustic theme. Resting in front of the guest of honor and her family members was a small wooden box containing white flowers and bearing the words "Oh baby."

The guests also enjoyed a round, white frosted cake—likely filled with rainbows and smiles.

The party appeared to have taken place in Dubai, where Lindsay and Bader live. As seen in a pic that Aliana shared, guests also enjoyed a large plate containing what appeared to be hummus, baba ganoush and various other Middle Eastern salads.