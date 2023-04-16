Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Celebrates Baby Shower Weekend That's So Fetch

See photos from Lindsay Lohan's baby shower. The Mean Girls actress is expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas.

Watch: Lindsay Lohan Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary With Bader Shammas

One time, Lindsay Lohan had a baby shower. It was awesome. (For real.)

The pregnant Mean Girls star, who is expecting her first child with her husband of one yearBader Shammas, celebrating their baby's upcoming arrival with her loved ones this weekend.

Lindsay, who wore a sleeveless orange outfit, shared a photo from the celebration on Instagram Stories April 16. The 36-year-old captioned a pic of herself sitting at a table with her mom Dina Lohan and sister Aliana Lohan, "Take the time to smile."

The event appeared to have a rustic theme. Resting in front of the guest of honor and her family members was a small wooden box containing white flowers and bearing the words "Oh baby."

The guests also enjoyed a round, white frosted cake—likely filled with rainbows and smiles.

The party appeared to have taken place in Dubai, where Lindsay and Bader live. As seen in a pic that Aliana shared, guests also enjoyed a large plate containing what appeared to be hummus, baba ganoush and various other Middle Eastern salads.

photos
Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas: Romance Rewind

Also among the guests: Lindsay's friend Samantha Pariente and stylist and Ladies of London alum Juliet Angus. The latter shared on her own Instagram Stories a selfie with the actress from her baby shower weekend, writing, "Flew into town to shower my gorgeous preggers bestie and glowing Mama-to-be @lindsaylohan."

During her baby shower weekend, Lindsay and her family also got in some shopping time, as seen in a photo shared by her brother, Dakota "Cody" Lohan. The 26-year-old also posted a pic of himself with Bader, writing, "Ma brother for life."

See photos from Lindsay's baby shower weekend below:

instagram.com/lindsaylohan
Lindsay Lohan, Aliana Lohan & Dina Lohan

The Mean Girls star celebrates at her baby shower with her sister and mom in April 2023.

instagram.com/samanthapariente
Lindsay Lohan, Aliana Lohan & Samantha Pariente

The guest of honor appears with her sister and her friend.

instagram.com/aliana
Baby Shower Refreshments

The guests enjoy a variety of Middle Eastern salads.

instagram.com/juliet
Lindsay Lohan & Juliet Angus

The actress appears with the stylist and Ladies of London alum

instagram.com/lindsaylohan
Lindsay Lohan & Aliana Lohan

The sister pose for a pic.

instagram.com/dakotalohan
Lindsay Lohan & Aliana Lohan

"Get in loser, we're going shopping."

instagram.com/dakotalohan
Cody Lohan & Bader Shammas

Lindsay's brother appears with her husband.

