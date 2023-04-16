Keanu Reeves Shares Sweet Kiss With Girlfriend Alexandra Grant on MOCA Gala Red Carpet

Watch : Keanu Reeves Shares RARE Insight Into Romance With Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant sealed this red carpet outing with a kiss that'll make you go, "Whoa."

The notoriously private couple shared a sweet smooch as they arrived at the 2023 MOCA Gala on April 15. For the occasion, Alexandra donned a red, floral-print gown with a fabric flower placed near the dress's neckline. Meanwhile, Keanu sported a black suit paired with a striped tie.

The pair were not only captured kissing on the carpet, but also posing close together and holding hands. This PDA-filled outing comes after Keanu recently gave rare insight into their romance when asked about the last time he felt bliss.

"A couple of days ago with my honey," he recently told People. "We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together."

It's not clear when Keanu and Alexandra exactly began dating, but her pal Jennifer Tilly did declare in February 2020 that the pair have been together for multiple years.