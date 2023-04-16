Kylie Jenner Rocks Chic Style at Coachella: Look Back at the Kardashian-Jenners' Best Festival Looks

See Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and other members of their family showcasing stylish looks at Coachella and other festivals over the years.

The Kardashian-Jenners take Coachella 2023!

Kylie Jenner and sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian were all spotted sporting chic styles while partying during the first weekend of the annual music festival.

Kylie stepped out with friends in a white jacket, a semi-sheer crop top worn over a lace bra, a mid-length denim skirt, gray sneakers and white plastic sunglasses. Kendall was spotted dancing in a black leather jacket, denim min-skirt and black mid-length boots while watching rapper Bad Bunny, with whom she's been sparking romance rumors, perform his headlining set onstage.

While the Jenner sisters have attended Coachella many times over the years, Kourtney made a rare appearance at the festival April 14, supporting her husband Travis Barker from the side stage as he performed with his band Blink-182, which marked their first show with original member Tom DeLonge in nine years. The Poosh founder wore a black hoodie under a black and blue furry jacket and black boots.

Coachella 2023: Star Sightings

See photos of the Kardashian-Jenner family members showcasing stylish looks at Coachella and other festivals over the years:

instagram.com/kyliejenner
Coachella 2023: Kylie Jenner

The Kylie Cosmetics founder poses for a pic for Instagram.

instagram.com/kyliejenner
Coachella 2023: Kylie Jenner

Kylie attended Coachella with her sister, Kendall Jenner.

instagram.com/kyliejenner
Coachella 2023: Kendall Jenner & Kylie Jenner

Kisses!

Instagram
Coachella 2023: Kourtney Kardashian, Landon Barker & Charli D'Amelio

The Poosh founder appears with her stepson and his girlfriend as they watch her husband Travis Barker perform with his group Blink-182.

Nick Wiesner
Coachella 2023: Kendall Jenner

The model is all smiles.

instagram.com/travisbarker
Coachella 2023: Kourtney Kardashian

The Poosh founder supported her husband Travis Barker as he performed with his group Blink-182.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Coachella 2022: Kylie Jenner & Hailey Bieber

The Kardashians star appears with the model.

Instagram
Coachella 2022: Kendall Jenner

The model poses topless.

BFA
Revolve Festival 2022: Kim Kardashian

The SKIMS founder poses at the REVOLVE x The h.wood Group event, held near the Coachella festival.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella
Coachella 2019: North West

North appears with her friend at her dad's Sunday Service choir's performance during the festival.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella
Coachella 2019: Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner & Penelope Disick

The SKIMS founder, her sister and her niece watch husband Kanye West and his Sunday Service choir perform.

Broadimage/Shutterstock
Revolve Festival 2019: Kendall Jenner

The model appears at one of the events held near the Coachella festival.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Coachella 2019: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott

The two kiss as they arrive by private jet.

Roger Kisby/Getty Images
Revolve Festival 2018: Kendall Jenner

The model appears at#REVOLVEfestival day 1, one of the events held near the Coachella festival.

Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock
Wireless Festival 2017: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner & Bella Hadid

The sisters appear with the supermodel.

Getty Images
Panorama Music Festival 2017: Kendall Jenner

The 818 Tequila founder showcases a striped style.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for FVA Productions
Winter Bumbleland 2017: Kendall Jenner & Kylie Jenner

The two attend the Bumble party near the Coachella festival.

Instagram
Coachella 2016: Kylie Jenner

The star poses in a bikini.

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Coachella 2016: Kylie Jenner & Scott Disick

Kylie appears with Kourtney Kardashian's ex, father of their kids Mason DisickPenelope Disick and Reign Disick.

Instagram
Coachella 2016: Kylie Jenner

The Kylie Cosmetics founder appears in a monokini.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Coachella 2016: Kendall Jenner

The model appears on the festival grounds.

GC Images
Coachella 2015: Kendall Jenner

The model walks the festival grounds.

The Grosby Group / AKM-GSI
Coachella 2015: Kendall Jenner

The model accessorizes accordingly.

instagram
Coachella 2015: Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner & Tyga

Khloe shared this pic of her sister with her then-boyfriend on Instagram, writing, "Coachella Chiiilllld."

Instagram
Coachella 2015: Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber

The two pose for a pic together.

Instagram
Coachella 2015: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner & Selena Gomez

The sisters take a selfie with the singer.

The Grosby Group / AKM-GSI
Coachella 2015: Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber

The models party together.

Todd Oren/Getty Images for Fruttare
Coachella 2014: Kylie Jenner

The star holds a Fruttare Frozen Fruit Bar at the Fruttare Hangout.

Twitter
Coachella 2014: Kendall Jenner & Kylie Jenner

Kylie shared this photo on Twitter, writing, "Keeping it real in the desert at the @fruttare hangout with my main chick #coachella."

Todd Oren/Getty Images for Fruttare
Coachella 2014: Kendall Jenner & Kylie Jenner

The two sit at the DJ's booth at the Fruttare Hangout.

View More Photos From Kardashian-Jenners' Coachella and Other Festival Styles

