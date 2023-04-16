Jeremy Renner Reunites With Hospital Staff Who Saved His Life After Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner kept his promise to return to the hospital where he was first treated after he was run over by a snowplow...to make an apology.
The Avengers actor visited Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nev., four months after he was rushed to its ICU following the near-fatal New Year's Day accident. Renner posted photos of himself with the medical staff, alongside a TV screen reading, "Welcome back!" on his Instagram Stories April 14.
"I got to revisit the amazing group of people who saved my life," he wrote. "Thank you."
During an April 10 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Renner recalled how he initially resisted treatment after he was admitted with more than 30 broken bones and a collapsed lung.
"I kept trying to get out of the hospital as soon as I was in it," he told host Jimmy Kimmel. "I'm like, 'I'm out of here.' I hate what I was wearing, gross. It was terrible."
And the Mayor of Kingstown star was very uncomfortable in the ICU area, which appeared to be under construction. "They weren't done with the ICU area when I got there, so they put me like, in a janitor's closet, like it was a a VIP thing. It had no bathroom in it," he said. "The lights are flickering, everyone here is moaning, like they're dying in the ICU," he told Kimmel. "I'm like, 'This is like a haunted house and it's called ICU like, 'I seeee youuuu,' which is creepy. I'm like, 'I want out of this place! I'm not going to get better here!'"
Renner added, "I'm going back to this hospital this week to apologize to every one of those nurses. I'm going to apologize."
The actor, who was hospitalized for about two weeks, has previously paid tribute to the medical staff that saved his life. On Jan. 6, days after the accident and one day before his 52nd birthday, he shared on his Instagram Stories a photo of the ICU team surrounding him as he lay on his hospital bed. In his post, he thanked the workers for "beginning this journey."
And as he continues on his road to recovery, the actor is slowly getting back on his feet. Earlier this month, with the help of a cane and a motorized scooter, he joined his family on a trip to Six Flags Magic Mountain. On April 11, he returned to the red carpet to attend the premiere of his Disney+ series Rennervations. Accompanying him was his daughter, Ava, 10, who he credits with giving him the most strength to recover.
"My daughter, for sure, [is] number one," Renner told E! News exclusively. "And then my family, and then my will."
He continued, "It's like, well, if I was going to go, I guess, it's one or the other. There's no alternative to like, 'Alright, I'm going to be living so, let's go really live and get it done.' So there's no alterative. I have to kind of do something."