Jeremy Renner Reunites With Hospital Staff Who Saved His Life After Snowplow Accident

Watch : See Paul Rudd's HILARIOUS "Get Well" Message to Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Renner kept his promise to return to the hospital where he was first treated after he was run over by a snowplow...to make an apology.

The Avengers actor visited Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nev., four months after he was rushed to its ICU following the near-fatal New Year's Day accident. Renner posted photos of himself with the medical staff, alongside a TV screen reading, "Welcome back!" on his Instagram Stories April 14.

"I got to revisit the amazing group of people who saved my life," he wrote. "Thank you."

During an April 10 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Renner recalled how he initially resisted treatment after he was admitted with more than 30 broken bones and a collapsed lung.

"I kept trying to get out of the hospital as soon as I was in it," he told host Jimmy Kimmel. "I'm like, 'I'm out of here.' I hate what I was wearing, gross. It was terrible."