Reese Witherspoon and Ex Ryan Phillippe Celebrate at Son Deacon's Album Release Party

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe are celebrating their son's career milestone.

The former couple, who wed in 1999 and finalized a divorce in 2008, were both in attendance at their 19-year-old son Deacon Phillippe's album release party for his project A New Earth.

As seen in photos shared to Ryan's Instagram April 14, the Legally Blonde actress stepped out for the event in a red, button-up top paired with jeans. Meanwhile, The 2nd actor sported a white shirt with an orange, grey and white cardigan.

The former couple's daughter Ava Phillippe, 23, was also present for the celebration, where she rocked a green crop top with black jeans.

"Awesome night w family & friends celebrating the release of, 'A New Earth' by @deaconphillippe !!" Ryan captioned a carousel of images from the gathering. "Stream, download, and listen to the album."

As co-parents, Reese and Ryan have reunited for many family milestones over the years. In 2021, they posed together with Deacon at a celebration for his 18th birthday. At the time, Ryan penned a sweet message on being both a father to him and a co-parent with Reese.