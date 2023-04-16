North West Makes Surprise Appearance Onstage at Katy Perry Concert in Las Vegas

Watch : Watch North West and Ice Spice Dance Together on TikTok

North West just created a core memory.

Katy Perry brought out Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter, 9, as a special guest during her most recent PLAY residency show at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas. The SKIMS founder, who also brought along her niece Penelope Disick, 10, and flew the group to Las Vegas on her private jet, shared videos of North's big onstage moment on her Instagram Stories.

"Is that, is that North West?" the singer called out from the stage, drawing cheers. "Oh my God, I have seen all of your TikToks! It's not her? It is her?"

She then invited North onstage. "Hi!" she said. "I know your name, but what's your name?"

The child replied, shyly, "Uh, North."

Katy continued, "So the reason I know your name is because I'm a huge fan of your TikTok. I've seen a couple of them that you've made. You're a really good dancer and I thought, what better way to be a great dancer [than] to show the world your awesome dance moves?"

North responded, "Can my friends come out with me?" Katy replied, "Yeah, why not. Come on. She's got friends, she doesn't want to do it alone, this is awesome!"