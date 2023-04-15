Kendall Jenner Supports Bad Bunny at Coachella Amid Romance Rumors

Watch : Bad Bunny Appears To Diss Kendall Jenner's Ex In New Song

Kendall Jenner was all smiles as she watched Bad Bunny perform at Coachella.

The model was spotted dancing in the crowd during the rapper's headlining set on April 14, day one of the 2023 music festival, as seen on a fan's TikTok video. Kendall, 27, wore a black leather jacket, paired with a white top, denim mini-skirt and black boots, another fan's Twitter video showed, and she was accompanied by a friend at the event.

Kendall and Bad Bunny, 29, first sparked romance rumors in February, four months after she and Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker broke up.

In March, the Kardashians star and Bad Bunny fueled more speculation they are dating when they were spotted leaving Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Oscars 2023 after-party together. Days later, rapper Eladio Carrión released his single "Coco Chanel," featuring Bad Bunny, which contains lyrics that appear to diss Devin (English translation: "But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix / She knows it") and Kendall (English translation: "Scorpio women are dangerous."