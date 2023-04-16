The Best Crease-Free, Dent-Free Scrunchies That Are Gentle on Hair in Honor of National Scrunchie Day

Let's take a moment of silence for the hair ties and clips that ruined our previous attempts at a good hair day.

By Marenah Dobin Apr 16, 2023 10:00 AMTags
E-Comm, E! Insider Shop: Dent-Free ScrunchiesGetty Images

Whether you're styling your hair for the day or just pulling your hair back to get it out of your way, you probably need a scrunchie or hair tie. You can never have too many, right? At any given moment, I have one (or two) on my wrist. I keep some in every bag, and they end up in every room of my home. You never know when you'll need to put your hair up in a ponytail or a bun, right?

Unfortunately, not all scrunchies are created equal. Some of them leave those ever-dreaded dents and creases in my hair. I do not want a daylong dent in my hair just because I had my hair up for 15 minutes. No one does. If you're looking for dent-free, crease-free scrunchies that you can rely on, here are my picks in honor of National Scrunchie Day. Yep, that's a thing.

Dent-Free Scrunchies

Kitsch Satin Hair Scrunchies- 5 Pack

I have been using the Kitsch satin scrunchies for years. They look chic and they leave my hair dent-free and tangle-free. I could not love them anymore. They come in a few colors and have 16,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$14
$8
Amazon
$8
Ulta
$8
Kitsch

Chloven Velvet Scrunchies- Set of 45

I'm a huge fan of velvet scrunchies. They make me feel luxurious and they are so gentle on my hair. This 45-piece set is an incredible value and you'll have an option to match any outfit. Amazon shoppers left 40,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$10
Amazon

Lilysilk Silk Hair Scrunchies for Frizz&Breakage Prevention, 100% Mulberry Silk

Lilysilk knows what's up when it comes to chic silks. These silk scrunchies come in 22+ colors and have 6,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Your hair will love these.

$10
$9
Amazon
@
Lilysilk

Slip Silk Skinnie Scrunchies- 100% Pure 22 Momme Mulberry Silk, Hair-Friendly + Luxurious Elastic Scrunchies Set (6 Scrunchies)

If you want a scrunchie with a look that's a bit more subtle, I am a huge fan of these. Kourtney Kardashian included them in a Poosh holiday mailer, so I was tempted to shop. Now, they're they're a go-to. They have a great, secure hold, and thankfully, they are dent-free. 

These scrunchies have 2,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 86.1K+ Sephora Loves.

$39
Amazon
$39
Ulta
$39
Sephora

Kitsch Ultra Soft Microfiber Hair Towel Scrunchies for Frizz Free Heatless Hair Drying- 2 Pack

If you want to put your hair up after a shower, these microfiber hair towel scrunchies are a must. They're gentle on my hair, help my strands dry quickly, and they have prevented frizz and friction. Thankfully, they don't leave creases in my hair.

These come in a few colors and patterns and have 8,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$12-$18
Amazon
$34
Kitsch

Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties

These are not scrunchies, but they deserve an honorable mention on this list because I love them. They are truly dent-free and they give a secure hold that I can trust for ponytails, buns, and braids. There are several colors to choose from and they have 21,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$6 for 4
Amazon
$9 for 6
Ulta
$6 for 4
KItsch

Looking for more great hair products? Check out these 12 hacks to tame frizzy hair.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!

