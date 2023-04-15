Desperate Housewives Child Star Madison De La Garza Recalls Eating Disorder at Age 7

Watch : Madison De La Garza Says Sister Demi Lovato INSPIRES Her to Be Open

Content warning: This story discusses eating disorders.

Madison De La Garza is looking back on the traumatic experience she faced as a child star.

The 21-year-old, who played Eva Longoria's daughter Juanita Solis on Desperate Housewives, got candid about the online hate she received over her physical appearance on the show, and how it led her to develop an eating disorder.

"I would spend hours and hours reading comments," she recalled on the April 11 episode of the Heart of the Matter podcast. "They said things like they wanted me to die because of what I looked like. It was like, ‘Ugly fat cow. And I hope you get cancer and die because you're so fat.' And just horrible, horrible, horrible, horrible things. And this is when I was 6, 7, 8 years old."

Madison shared that at the time, she wasn't allowed to use the computer unsupervised, but she snuck around her parents to go online.