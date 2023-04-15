Camila Cabello and Ex Shawn Mendes Spotted Kissing During Coachella Reunion

Watch : Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello KISS During Coachella Reunion

More than friendly exes!

Have Camila Cabello and former boyfriend Shawn Mendes rekindled their romance in the desert? The "Señorita" singers reunited on day one of Coachella 2023 in Southern California on April 14, a year and a half after they broke up, and their reunion appeared to be far from platonic: The two were photographed kissing on the lips while standing among the crowd.

E! News has reached out to Camila and Shawn's reps for comment about their intimate reunion and has not heard back.

The two were also spotted chatting and raising a toast with friends at a bar area on the grounds of the music festival.

The pop stars' reunion comes at least two months after Camila and Austin Kevitch, CEO of dating app Lox Club, broke up eight months after sparking romance rumors. In February, a newsletter sent to Lox Club subscribers noted that "Austin is single again."