Camila Cabello and Ex Shawn Mendes Spotted Kissing During Coachella Reunion

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes proved they're more than friendly exes when they were photographed locking lips at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Watch: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello KISS During Coachella Reunion

More than friendly exes!

Have Camila Cabello and former boyfriend Shawn Mendes rekindled their romance in the desert? The "Señorita" singers reunited on day one of Coachella 2023 in Southern California on April 14, a year and a half after they broke up, and their reunion appeared to be far from platonic: The two were photographed kissing on the lips while standing among the crowd.

E! News has reached out to Camila and Shawn's reps for comment about their intimate reunion and has not heard back.

The two were also spotted chatting and raising a toast with friends at a bar area on the grounds of the music festival.

The pop stars' reunion comes at least two months after Camila and Austin Kevitch, CEO of dating app Lox Club, broke up eight months after sparking romance rumors. In February, a newsletter sent to Lox Club subscribers noted that "Austin is single again."

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello: Romance Rewind

Also in February, Shawn sparked romance rumors with Sabrina Carpenter when they were spotted walking together in Los Angeles. The following month, days after the two were spotted leaving Miley Cyrus' new album release party together, he told a Dutch outlet that he and Sabrina were "not dating."

Camila and Shawn had remained friendly following their late 2021 split. In March 2022, Shawn released the breakup single "When You're Gone," and allowed his ex to listen to the track in advance.

"Camila heard this song months ago, so we have a really honest relationship," he later told E! News. "I would never really put a song out about her before she would hear it."

See more photos of Camila, Shawn and other celebs at Coachella 2023 below:

