Shawn Mendes and Ex Camila Cabello Reunite at Coachella 2023

Watch : Camila Cabello Mistakes Voice Contestant for Ex Shawn Mendes

Friendly exes alert!

Shawn Mendes and former girlfriend Camila Cabello reunited on day one of the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival April 14. Fan captured videos of the two chatting and raising a toast with others at a busy bar area and shared them on Twitter.

E! News has reached out to the "Señorita" singers' reps for comment and has not heard back.

At Coachella, Camilla wore a white corset-style crop top, paired with denim cargo pants, white sneakers and beaded jewelry. Shawn sported a white printed T-shirt and beige pants.

The pop stars' reunion comes a year and a half after they broke up after dating for more than two years. Following the late 2021 split, Shawn and Camila had said in a statement that they'll "continue to be best friends." The two kept in touch, reuniting in January 2022 in Miami, where they were spotted walking their golden retriever, Tarzan.