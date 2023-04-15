24-Hour Flash Deal: Get $210 Worth of Philosophy Skincare for Just $69

Philosophy has so many devoted shoppers. Here are some rave reviews from people who love these products.

Philosophy Super-Size Amazing Grace Perfumed 3-In-1 Gel Reviews

"I have been ordering this for years, love it. Use shower gel and lotion all the time, Someone is always asking me what I am wearing , I smell so clean. Also good on my skin and skin feels soft," a shopper said.

Another raved, "Simply love this three in one, amazing grace shampoo, Body wash, it's perfect ...smells wonderful and I love it."

Someone gushed, "I MUST LIKE IT, BEEN USING IT FOR YEARS. I CAN ALSO USE IT FOR MY HAIR. THIS IS A PERFECT GIFT FOR ANY ONE."

Philosophy Whipped Body Creme Reviews

"This is a lovely whipped body moisturizer. Not at all greasy and soaks in quickly. No clammy feeling afterwards. Faint scent is fresh and clean," someone reviewed.

A shopper said, "Delightful for your skin. The fragrance is just enough, and it leaves you with a silky, soft feeling. I do love this product!"

Another wrote, "Love the smell of Pure Grace and the thick body creme. One of my favorite things."

Philosophy Amazing Grace Eau de Toilette Reviews

"I have worn this fragrance for years now. I constantly am told how good I smell! Forever a fan," a shopper said.

Another reviewed, "I have been using this fragrance for year! I always get compliments like you smell so good. This is a calming relaxing fragrance it is subtle but beautiful. You can't go wrong with Amazing Grace!"

A reviewer shared, "I love the light clean floral scent. I have asthma and I have to be careful with the scents that I wear. Amazing Grace is wonderful. The name says it all."

