Target's Spring Designer Collections Are Here: Shop These Styles from Rhode, Agua Bendita, and Fe Noel

Turn heads in these vibrant, warm weather must-haves from Target's latest designer collaborations.

By Marenah Dobin Apr 15, 2023 7:00 AMTags
E! Insider Shop, Target Designer Collaborations

If you are so over your winter wardrobe and your warm weather options from last year aren't cutting it, you need to get your shop on. Liven up your wardrobe at an affordable price point with three new designer clothing collaborations from Target.

That's right, the Target Spring Designer Collections have finally arrived with limited-edition styles from RHODE, Agua Bendita, and Fe Noel. Every style in the drop is available in an inclusive range of sizes, with options from XXS to 4X. These budget-friendly pieces don't skimp on style, with bold, on-trend pieces that will reinvigorate up your wardrobe.

Agua Bendita x Target

Agua Bendita x Target Peony Botanical Print Tie-Front Midi Dress

You'll turn heads everywhere you go in this tropical print dress.

$40
Target

Agua Bendita x Target Peony Botanical Print Underwire Bikini Top and Peony Botanical/Stripe Print Reversible High Waist Cheeky Bikini Bottom

Bring a retro aesthetic to the pool with this high-waisted swimsuit. The matching top has adorable ties at the shoulders.

$25
Top
$22
Bottom

Agua Bendita x Target Coral Tile Print Button-Front Tank Top and Coral Tile Print Tiered A-Line Mini Skirt

Make getting dressed easier and go for the set. This tank top and skirt pair perfectly together and with the other favorites from your closet.

$25
Top
$30
Skirt

Agua Bendita x Target Peony Botanical Print Jumpsuit

If "I love your outfit" compliments annoy you, don't buy this jumpsuit. It is the epitome of chic and you're going to love it.

$45
Target

Agua Bendita x Target Large Peony Print Tie Wrap Top and Large Peony Print Wide Leg Pants

This two-piece set brings easy breezy fun to your wardrobe. It's perfect for a vacation, but if you don't have any travel plans, you'll be in a tropical state of mind whenever you rock this look.

$30
Top
$35
Pants

Fe Noel x Target

Fe Noel x Target Metallic Side-Ruched High Leg Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit

Orand you obsessed with this ruched swimsuit? You can even rock it as a bodysuit with pants, shorts, a skirt.

$45
Target

Fe Noel x Target Crochet Cover Up Dress

Crochet will always be on-trend. You'll be rocking this cover-up for years to come.

$35
Target

Fe Noel x Target Mixed Vertical Stripe Print Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt and Mixed Vertical Stripe Print Wide Leg Pants

This striped two-piece look is equal parts chic and comfy. What more could you want?

$32
Top
$35
Pants

RHODE x Target

RHODE x Target Rope Tie One Shoulder Mini Dress and Crochet Bucket Bag

A crisp, white dress will always be in style. Add a fun, pop of color to your look with this green bag.

$35
Dress
$35
Bag

RHODE x Target Dainty Lotus Print Wrap Top and Dainty Lotus Print Midi Skirt

This eye-catching set is made from soft, comfy fabric. This top would also look great with your go-to pair of jeans. Pair the skirt with a white t-shirt or tank top.

$30
Top
$30
Skirt

RHODE x Target Large Leafy Floral Print Cutout Maxi Dress

Feel cool and confident in this cutout maxi dress. It even has pockets!

$40
Target

