Target's Spring Designer Collections Are Here: Shop These Styles from Rhode, Agua Bendita, and Fe Noel

If you are so over your winter wardrobe and your warm weather options from last year aren't cutting it, you need to get your shop on. Liven up your wardrobe at an affordable price point with three new designer clothing collaborations from Target.
That's right, the Target Spring Designer Collections have finally arrived with limited-edition styles from RHODE, Agua Bendita, and Fe Noel. Every style in the drop is available in an inclusive range of sizes, with options from XXS to 4X. These budget-friendly pieces don't skimp on style, with bold, on-trend pieces that will reinvigorate up your wardrobe.
Agua Bendita x Target
Agua Bendita x Target Peony Botanical Print Tie-Front Midi Dress
You'll turn heads everywhere you go in this tropical print dress.
Agua Bendita x Target Peony Botanical Print Jumpsuit
If "I love your outfit" compliments annoy you, don't buy this jumpsuit. It is the epitome of chic and you're going to love it.
Fe Noel x Target
Fe Noel x Target Metallic Side-Ruched High Leg Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit
Orand you obsessed with this ruched swimsuit? You can even rock it as a bodysuit with pants, shorts, a skirt.
Fe Noel x Target Crochet Cover Up Dress
Crochet will always be on-trend. You'll be rocking this cover-up for years to come.
RHODE x Target
RHODE x Target Large Leafy Floral Print Cutout Maxi Dress
Feel cool and confident in this cutout maxi dress. It even has pockets!
