The Lilo & Stitch Ohana Is Growing: Meet the Stars Joining Disney's Live-Action Movie

Watch : Disney Announces Toy Story, Frozen & Zootopia Sequels

Disney is welcoming more members to its Ohana.

The live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch has cast Sydney Agudong as Nani, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In the original 2002 classic, Nani (voiced by Tia Carrere) takes a central role as Lilo's older sister and guardian since their parents' death.

Apart from acting, Agudong, a performer from Hawaii, is also a singer who goes by the name Jayne Doe. She released the track "Welcome to Hollywood" last year and recently collaborated with TRVR? on his single "Youth."

Among those joining Agudong, whose sister is Resident Evil actress Siena Agudong, in the Lilo & Stitch cast is The Hangover actor Zach Galifianakis, according to THR. Details of Galifianakis' role in the movie are currently unknown.

E! News reached out to Disney but didn't receive a comment.

Last month, Lilo & Stitch found its Lilo in Maia Kealoha, a young actress from Hawaii, according to THR. And Kealoha, who was crowned the 2023 Mini Miss Kona Coffee that month, has already stolen the hearts of fans.