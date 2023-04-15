The Exact Moment Love Is Blind’s Paul Decided What to Tell Micah at Altar

Watch : When Love Is Blind's Paul KNEW He Didn't Want to Say 'I Do' to Micah

Paul Peden's shocking moment at the altar even came as a surprise to him.

The 29-year-old environmental scientist and his fiancée Micah Lussier reunited at the altar during the April 14 Love Is Blind season finale. However, their wedding day went up in flames when Micah flipped the script and asked Paul to make his decision first.

After Paul told Micah, "I don't think that we can choose each other right now," she stormed off in tears. In an exclusive interview with E! News, Paul revealed he didn't make his decision until the last minute—literally.

"It was as I was saying it," Paul told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes. "I didn't know until I was saying it. It was so frustrating. I would just swing wildly back and forth."

Paul explained how his decision-making process was a rollercoaster right up until the big day.

"I was super confident and like, ‘OK, I can say yes. I feel comfortable,'" he continued. "And then it would swing back in the other direction. I was like, ‘This is insane. Absolutely not.' I would just bounce back and forth."