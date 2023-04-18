20 Must-Have Amazon Products For People Who Are Always Spilling Things

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If I could bubble-wrap myself and my entire home, I would. My clumsiness is renowned amongst my friends and family, and I find myself inevitably dropping and spilling things at least once each day— to the point where I habitually carry travel-size stain removers with me to school, work and social gatherings. If you're also part of the Clumsy Person Club, this article is dedicated to you, my friend.
You deserve to get through a day, week and even month without unfortunate spilling incidents, and we've made it our mission to make this dream a reality. From anti-spill drink holders to red wine stain removers and top-rated laundry sprays that Amazon shoppers swear by, we've rounded up the best problem-solving picks that will help you prevent tragic spills from occurring and deal with them as effectively as possible (because it happens to the best of us).
So don't worry and shop on, because we've got you covered— say goodbye to mess and stress, and say hello to cleanliness and peace of mind.
Hit Products TableCoaster Anti-Spill Cup Holder
Secure your hot or cold drink in place on any table surface with the TableCoaster. The coaster's outer wall is designed to deflect knocks and bumps down to the tacky base, which creates a temporary bond to smooth surfaces. You can use it with mugs, glasses and cups, and there's also a handy slot to accommodate cup handles.
Lusso Gear Spill-Proof Car Trash Can
Spilling stuff in your car can be a nightmare to deal with— that's where this spill-proof car trash can comes in. Crafted from waterproof oxford materials, the garbage can is durable and easy to clean, and the removable leakproof liner allows you to contain any spills before they happen. The hooks also allow you to place extra disposable bags in the can for further protection.
Aothia Leather Desk Pad Protector
Protect your desk from scratches, stains, spills, heat and scuffs with this durable desk pad protector. The smooth surface makes it easy to write and type, and it's large enough to accommodate your work necessities, including your laptop, mouse and keyboard. The back is made of non-slip material, while the front can be easily wiped down if you happen to spill anything on it.
Odistar Desktop Vacuum Cleaner
If you do happen to spill some crumbs on your desk, or just want to clean up some dust, this adorable desktop vacuum cleaner is the perfect gadget to add to your cart. It's cordless and easy to operate by hand, and it can pick up annoying things like hair and dust in hard-to-reach corners as well.
FitFabHome Large Non Stick Oven Liners (3-Pack)
I love baking and cooking as much as the next person, but my clumsiness always gets the best of me and I inevitably end up making a mess in one way or another. One of the most annoying things is spilling food in the oven, because you have to wait a few hours for the oven to cool down before you can tackle the mess, during which you accidentally forget about it until the next time you open the oven. Avoid the stress and drama with these convenient non-stick oven liners, which are designed to cover the entire area of your oven and are easy to clean in the dishwasher or rinse by hand.
Gorilla Grip Heat and Slip Resistant Silicone Oven Mitts and Trivets Set
Speaking of ovens and spills, let me paint you another potentially relatable scenario. You've successfully made it through the prepping and baking portion of your favorite cookies, and they're just about ready to take out of the oven. You grab the nearest towel, expecting it to provide enough protection against the heat— unfortunately, it's not, and you end up burning your hand and dropping all those precious cookies to the floor. But fear not, because these silicone oven mitts and trivets can protect you against both painful oven-related burns and that tragic hypothetical ending. They unique honey comb design helps provide a strong grip, and the soft cotton lining in the mitts offer additional protection and comfort.
Linda's Essentials Silicone Stove Gap Covers (2-Pack)
Prevent food from spilling and getting trapped in that impossible-to-reach gap between your stove and countertop with these stove gap covers. Made of food-grade silicone material, the 21-inch gap covers are designed to fit all stovetop styles, according to the brand. The covers can be trimmed to size depending on your space, and they're easy to wipe clean for a spotless appearance.
OXO Plastic Good Grips 3-Piece Mixing Bowl Set
Minimize your chances of spilling while mixing, baking, tossing, whisking or cooking with this mixing bowl set. The bowls feature wide grips and a spout for easy, mess-free pouring, and the non-slip bottom helps stabilize the bowl while you're mixing. The bowls also nest together for compact storage.
Rabbit Bottle Stoppers
For $3, you can prevent the disaster of knocking over an open bottle of red wine and staining your dining table and floor. These bottle stoppers provide an airtight seal to preserve opened bottles of wine, as well as soda, oil, vinegar bottles and more. They're made of food-grade silicone and stainless steel, so you won't have to worry about the flavor of your wine, sauce or beverage changing.
Chateau Spill Red Wine Stain Remover for Clothes
If you do end up spilling red wine on yourself (it happens to the best of us), this stain remover has your back. The professional, commercial-grade formula instantly removes wine stains from clothing, carpets and furniture upholsetery, and it can be used immediately on the spot or as pretreatment before doing laundry.
Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Original Cleaning Pads with Durafoam
The Magic Eraser is a classic staple to keep in your cleaning supply inventory— it truly comes in handy in sticky situations, both literal and metaphorical. According to the brand, the scrubber can clean various surfaces, including walls, bathtub, oven door, light switches and doors. Just wet the cleaner with water, squeeze and erase!
Bissell Professional Spot Stain + Oxy Portable Machine Formula
The professional cleaner removes tough stains on upholstery, carpet and more. It's a quick and effective solution for spot cleaning beverage and food stains, kitchen grease and more, and the formula contains no heavy metals, phosphates or dyes.
Kitchen + Home Bamboo Towels
These heavy-duty bamboo towels are not only stronger, more absorbent and durable than regular paper towels, but they're also reusable and more eco-friendly. According to the brand, one roll replaces 60 conventional paper towel rolls and fits in your regular paper towel dispenser. The sheets can be hand- or machine-washed and air-dried, and they're soft enough to be used on skin yet tough enough to effectively tackle messes.
Simple Modern Insulated Tumbler with Lid and Straw
Say goodbye to spilled drinks while on the go with this oh-so-aesthetic insulated tumbler that's made of premium stainless steel. The double wall insulation keeps your beverages hot or cold for hours, and the straw lid and flip lid are designed to prevent leaks. Plus, the tumbler is available in 24 gorgeous designs/colors, making it no surprise that the product has 34,000+ 5-star reviews on Amazon.
Easy-Going Stretch Sofa Slipcover
I'm all for cozy weekend nights spent burrowed in blankets on your couch, watching your favorite show and munching on delicious takeout food— but this perfect night can be ruined in the blink of an eye with an accidental spill. Protect your sofa and your sanity with this stretchy furniture protector. It has 55,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews, and it comes in 37 different colors, as well as 7 furniture options.
Huanuo Adjustable TV Tray Table
Another solution for avoiding spills on your couch while watching TV is this adjustable tray table, which comes in especially handy if you don't have a coffee table or side table. This practical tray can be placed at the edge of your sofa or bed as a TV dinner tray, folding table, snack tray and more. In addition to the adjustable height, it features 3 tilt positions so you can find the most comfortable angle based on your position. You can also fold the TV tray to a compact size for easy storage when it's not in use.
TasteLife Twin Size 100% Waterproof Mattress Protector
If you prefer working or watching your favorite show and munching on yummy snacks from the comfort of your bed, this waterproof mattress protector is a great investment. The waterproof barrier protects your valuable mattress from spills and accidents, and the breathable surface layer helps ensure you won't be feeling stuffy while sleeping. Not to mention, it's also machine washable.
Bissell Stomp 'N Go Pet Lifting Pads + Oxy for Stain Removal
Accomplish the seemingly impossible task of removing tough stains from your carpet, rug, car interior and more with these Stomp 'N Go pads. According to the brand, the stain-lifting pads permanently remove stains including wine, pet messes, mud, soda, coffee and juice— simply place the treated pad on the stained area and step on the pad to release the cleaning formula.
Grandma's Secret Spot Remover Laundry Spray
This spot remover laundry spray helps remove new and old stains, including food, grass, pet messes, beverages, candle wax, oil, grime, grease and more, according to the brand. It has 22,000+ 5-star reviews on Amazon, and to really get a grasp of how magical this product is, check out these reviews:
"I was skeptical but decided to buy this stain remover after reading so many good reviews of it. Recently, I used it on the front of a black dress with laundered-in food stains from seven months ago in a last ditch effort to try and get rid of the stains once and for all. Lo and behold, after using this product, the stains are completely gone! I also used it on recent greasy food stains (garlic butter) on a shirt and a pair of jeans and the stains came out of those clothes as well! I will definitely buy this product again in the future!"
"I had two maroon hoodies that had horrible set-in grease stains right on the front. I have worked on getting those stains at least 5 times with various products. I was about to get rid of the hoodies but decided to give this product a shot. I put the gel on the spots and rubbed it in with a stiff brush and I let is sit for about 6 hours before I washed them. I washed them in a warm cycle and dried. THE STAINS WERE GONE!!!! I still can't believe it! After the first try, the hoodies look as good as new! I'm so happy I tried this product!"
Shout Wipe & Go Instant Stain Remover Wipes (2-Pack, 12 Wipes Each)
Avoid embarrassing situations and wipe out stains wherever you go with these Shout wipes. The textured design helps lift stains from clothes, car interiors, carpet and other fabrics with ease, and the travel packaging makes it easy to store and use on the go.
Looking to shop more practical, problem-solving picks from Amazon? Check out these 15 affordable products you need if the microwave is basically your sous-chef.