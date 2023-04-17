The Ultimatum Reveals First-Ever Queer Love Season Trailer and Premiere Date

Netflix is finally diversifying its reality show dating universe—with as much drama as ever.
The Ultimatum: Queer Love, featuring five couples made up of women and non-binary people, will hit the streamer May 24.
The first season of The Ultimatum, called Marry or Move On, premiered on the streamer in April 2022 and featured six straight pairs. But the inclusion of queer couples isn't the only major change coming to the franchise.
Sweet Magnolias star JoAnna Garcia Swisher is taking over hosting duties from Nick and Vanessa Lachey, who hosted the first season of The Ultimatum.
"You're all here because someone in your relationship has issued an ultimatum," JoAnna explains in the April 16 teaser. "Each of you are compatible with multiple people here."
Indeed, The Ultimatum challenges couples on the brink of the biggest decisions of their respective relationships to figure out what they really want—and what happens next.
"One partner is ready for marriage, the other may have doubts," the streamer teases. "An ultimatum is issued. And in just over eight weeks, each couple will either get married, or get out, after they each choose new potential partners in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different futures."
The process, as you can imagine, comes with its share of hurdles and roadblocks.
In the teaser, one person states plainly, "I don't want permanence. I don't want stability. I want freedom," while another makes reference to Harry Potter in order to express disgust.
"I don't even want to say her name anymore," the cast member says. "She's like Voldemort to me."
Even the finest Hogwarts spell can't cure a burn like that.
The Ultimatum: Queer Love premieres May 24 on Netflix.