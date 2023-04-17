The Ultimatum Reveals First-Ever Queer Love Season Trailer and Premiere Date

Watch : Which Ultimatum Castmate Is NOT in the Group Chat?!

Netflix is finally diversifying its reality show dating universe—with as much drama as ever.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love, featuring five couples made up of women and non-binary people, will hit the streamer May 24.

The first season of The Ultimatum, called Marry or Move On, premiered on the streamer in April 2022 and featured six straight pairs. But the inclusion of queer couples isn't the only major change coming to the franchise.

Sweet Magnolias star JoAnna Garcia Swisher is taking over hosting duties from Nick and Vanessa Lachey, who hosted the first season of The Ultimatum.

"You're all here because someone in your relationship has issued an ultimatum," JoAnna explains in the April 16 teaser. "Each of you are compatible with multiple people here."

Indeed, The Ultimatum challenges couples on the brink of the biggest decisions of their respective relationships to figure out what they really want—and what happens next.