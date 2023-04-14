Drake Bell Made Suicidal Statements Before Disappearance: Police Report

Watch : Drake Bell Made Suicidal Statements Ahead of Disappearance

More details are emerging about Drake Bell's brief disappearance.

Drake's brother Robert Bell reported concern over the Nickelodeon alum's wellbeing April 12 after Drake allegedly made suicidal comments, according to a police report obtained by E! News on April 14.

Robert, who lives in Huntington Beach, Calif., told the Orlando Police Department that Drake had been "distraught" over alleged custody disputes with estranged wife Janet Von Schmeling, whom he had been visiting in Winter Park, Fla., to discuss a child custody agreement, per the report. (Drake and Janet share a 2-year-old son.)

The Drake & Josh star sent texts to his mom where he allegedly expressed not wanting to live anymore, according to the report. Robert sent authorities two screenshots and one voice recording of Drake talking about harming himself.

At that time, pings to Drake's cellphone saw him traveling through Ormond Beach, Titusville and Daytona Beach in Florida, per the report. The last ping located him near Mainland High School, where authorities were unable to make contact and find Drake that night.