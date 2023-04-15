Restock Alert: The Ordinary’s Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Perfecting your skincare regime is a process that can take months, if not years. With the constant stream of beauty products entering the already-overflowing market, it can be difficult to discern which ones are worth incorporating into your routine versus the ones that don't quite deliver on their promises. Not to mention, even when you do find a product that is effective, it can sometimes cost a pretty penny that makes you question whether the skincare pros outweigh the financial cons.

One brand that's consistently lived up to the beauty hype without forcing us to break open our piggy banks is The Ordinary. Few brands have revolutionized the skincare game the way The Ordinary has— the brand uses a clinical, science-based approach to skincare that focuses on creating simple-yet-effective formulas. The brand prioritizes transparency, meaning its prices aren't insanely hiked up, so you can achieve beautiful skin without having to sacrifice an arm and a limb for the cause.

As someone who has consistently used The Ordinary's products since high school (one of my absolute staples is the AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution), I could write an ode to the brand's entire line. However, one particular product that's religiously delivered effective results time and time again is the Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution. It gently exfoliates your skin, helping fight against skin concerns like dullness and uneven texture/skin tone. Multiple shoppers note using this product on their face, legs, armpits and more, highlighting its effectiveness all around— it's no surprise this solution is often sold out online.

But today's your lucky day, because The Ordinary just restocked the solution on their site. It's also available on Sephora and Ulta Beauty, so hurry and grab yours before it's gone. If you're still on the fence about adding to cart, read on to see what some shoppers have to say about this must-have toner, as well as the peeling solution. Contrary to the brand's name, these products are anything but ordinary— and they'll make your skin look extraordinary.