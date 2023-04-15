Restock Alert: The Ordinary’s Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Perfecting your skincare regime is a process that can take months, if not years. With the constant stream of beauty products entering the already-overflowing market, it can be difficult to discern which ones are worth incorporating into your routine versus the ones that don't quite deliver on their promises. Not to mention, even when you do find a product that is effective, it can sometimes cost a pretty penny that makes you question whether the skincare pros outweigh the financial cons.
One brand that's consistently lived up to the beauty hype without forcing us to break open our piggy banks is The Ordinary. Few brands have revolutionized the skincare game the way The Ordinary has— the brand uses a clinical, science-based approach to skincare that focuses on creating simple-yet-effective formulas. The brand prioritizes transparency, meaning its prices aren't insanely hiked up, so you can achieve beautiful skin without having to sacrifice an arm and a limb for the cause.
As someone who has consistently used The Ordinary's products since high school (one of my absolute staples is the AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution), I could write an ode to the brand's entire line. However, one particular product that's religiously delivered effective results time and time again is the Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution. It gently exfoliates your skin, helping fight against skin concerns like dullness and uneven texture/skin tone. Multiple shoppers note using this product on their face, legs, armpits and more, highlighting its effectiveness all around— it's no surprise this solution is often sold out online.
But today's your lucky day, because The Ordinary just restocked the solution on their site. It's also available on Sephora and Ulta Beauty, so hurry and grab yours before it's gone. If you're still on the fence about adding to cart, read on to see what some shoppers have to say about this must-have toner, as well as the peeling solution. Contrary to the brand's name, these products are anything but ordinary— and they'll make your skin look extraordinary.
Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution
The Ordinary's Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution delivers mild exfoliation that targets uneven skin tone, textural irregularities and dullness. It's formulated with key ingredients like amino acids, tasmanian pepperberry derivative, aloe vera and ginseng.
Shopper Reviews
The Ordinary
"I rarely write reviews but this product literally changed my skin! I had terrible acne and scarring a few years ago and tried so many different products, but then I started using this product regularly and it cleared up my skin! Now it's a staple in my routine although I now only need to use it a couple of times a week. The best for glowing skin, I don't think I'll ever stop using it!"
"I have had eczema on my neck that flares up during peach winter or and summer. I had had it for over 3 years and no amounts of medication or on skin treatments by doctors worked. Using the glycolic acid for the last one week has eliminated the redness, dry and itchy skin and I have had a clear neck for the first time in 3 years. This is going to continue to be a constant in my everyday skin care routine."
Sephora
"i've only been using for a couple weeks and i used to have the WORST strawberry nose/clogged pores on my nose that i would use pore strips for.. BUT this toner completely got rid of all those bumps!! skin feels amazing and clean/clear"
"Saw the hype in Tiktok about how great this is for body odour and let me tell you this did not disappoint. I went the whole day running errands, cleaning and gym and I have no body odour whatsoever. Not to mention this does wonders for dark spots and dark underarms. Will definitely be buying again. I love this stuff"
Ulta Beauty
"For those who are sensitive and have acne prone skin, I'd HIGHLY recommend trying this. I've already seen a difference within a week of using it. Reduces signs of acne scars too! Noticed every morning after using the night before my skin is GLOWING!!"
"As someone with extremely sensitive skin, exfoliators make me nervous so I don't use them enough. Decided to pick this one up after being instructed by an esthetician to work a mild exfoliator into my routine. I'm so pleasantly surprised that my skin has reacted SO well to this. I would definitely recommend!"
AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution
Another product from The Ordinary I just had to include is the AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution. I've been using this since high school, and it's been an absolute gamechanger in my skincare routine. This 10-minute facial targts visible blemishes and helps improve the look of skin texture and radiance, and it includes skin-exfoliating ingredients such as glycolic acid, lactic acid and salicylic acid.
Shopper Reviews
The Ordinary
"I've been using this for about a year and it changed my life. I have dry-combination adult cystic acne 30 year old skin. My Dermatologist put me on a great skincare regimine of dapsone gel in the morning and Arazlo at night (along with cleansers, moisturizers, serums, sunscreens). And while it got rid of the cysts and perfected my skin texture, I was still breaking out every few days with smaller zits. I noticed a lot of dead skin when I cleansed so I concluded I needed some exfoliation. I did my research, bought this, and it changed my life. I used it every 3 or 4 days and I completely stopped breaking out. It gives me the SMOOTHEST, most glowing, acne free skin. I cannot live without it, its SO good. One bottle lasted me one year. At this quality for this price, I'll never use anything else."
"First let me say I've experienced several professional chemicals peels over the last decade. They are expensive and require down time. This product from The Ordinary is an amazing DIY that is less invasive with unbelievable results. With just one use, my skin looked immediately brighter with significant improvement to texture. This is new staple for me!!"
Sephora
"My friend recently told me that I had "glowing skin." Thinking about what changed, it was incorporating this solution into my routine! I only need to use it every couple of weeks but whenever my skin feels rough, this gets it feeling baby smooth again. I've also used it on foot calluses since the price point is cheap enough for that!"
"Absolutely love this product! I have been using it for the past two years and it helped my acne prone skin significantly. After first use it makes my skin very soft and smooth also helped with discoloration caused by acne. I have sensitive skin, so I only use it for 8 minutes and immediately apply a very good moisturizer that helps soothing/replenish moisture."
Ulta Beauty
"I've now used this product for about eight months, once per week. I've had persistent cystic acne since I was 12 years old, on and off, and this product seems to be the key to keeping it under control! After the first two uses, my skin began to feel more alive, supple, and freed from dryness that I didn't realize was there! On bottle lasted me six months. I'm so happy to have found this product!"
"I used this product two times. ONLY 2 TIMES! And it cleaned out all the gunk from my pores. Gunk that I have been stressing about for YEARS. I hate filaments and I hated hearing there was nothing I could do to get them out. They're just going to fill back up. But mine were BLACK. I tried everything and this is the only thing that helped. I cleaned my face, put enough of this stuff on to where my face was red and waited 10 minutes. It took a few days afterwards for me to really notice. But sure enough, they're all gone. I can't believe it!!"
Looking to shop more wallet-friendly beauty must-haves? Check out our shopping editor's guide to the 43 best deals that you shouldn't miss at the Sephora sale.