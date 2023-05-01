Celebrate Met Gala 2023 With These Dua Lipa Fashion Moments That Will Blow Your Mind

Watch : Met Gala 2023 Co-Chairs Announced: Dua Lipa & More!

When it comes to fashion, Dua Lipa isn't afraid to make some new rules.

"You're allowed to be whatever you choose to be and whatever you want to put out into the world," the singer, 27, told Refinery29 in 2018. "And I don't think anybody's really allowed to tell you [what you] can and can't wear."

It's a mindset that Dua has taken to heart—and to the red carpet—with many of her ensembles leaving fans levitating. And soon, she'll be serving up another fashion moment that may just blow your mind.

The three-time Grammy winner is one of the co-chairs for the 2023 Met Gala along with Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer and Vogue's Anna Wintour. The May 1 event, held at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, will mark the opening of the Costume Institute's spring exhibition "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," which pays tribute to the designer who died in 2019. As such, the museum noted the dress code for the star-studded soirée is "in honor of Karl," who served as the creative director of Fendi and Chanel during his lifetime.