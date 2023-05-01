Celebrate Met Gala 2023 With These Dua Lipa Fashion Moments That Will Blow Your Mind

Before Dua Lipa co-chairs the 2023 Met Gala, look back at the times she had fans levitating with her red carpet looks. Scroll on to see the photos.

Watch: Met Gala 2023 Co-Chairs Announced: Dua Lipa & More!

When it comes to fashion, Dua Lipa isn't afraid to make some new rules.

"You're allowed to be whatever you choose to be and whatever you want to put out into the world," the singer, 27, told Refinery29 in 2018. "And I don't think anybody's really allowed to tell you [what you] can and can't wear."

It's a mindset that Dua has taken to heart—and to the red carpet—with many of her ensembles leaving fans levitating. And soon, she'll be serving up another fashion moment that may just blow your mind.

The three-time Grammy winner is one of the co-chairs for the 2023 Met Gala along with Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer and Vogue's Anna Wintour. The May 1 event, held at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, will mark the opening of the Costume Institute's spring exhibition "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," which pays tribute to the designer who died in 2019. As such, the museum noted the dress code for the star-studded soirée is "in honor of Karl," who served as the creative director of Fendi and Chanel during his lifetime.

photos
The Best Met Gala Looks Ever

In honor of Dua's role at this year's Met Gala, here's a look back at some of her bold ensembles from over the years that fans are sure to love again.

Alessandro Levati/Getty Images
Sexy Sheer

Dua rocked this lacy bodysuit to the GCDS show during Milan Fashion Week in February 2023.

Gary Miller/FilmMagic
Showstopper

The "Don't Start Now" star dazzled in her Mugler bodysuit at Lollapalooza in July 2022.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Grammys Glamour

Dua already has three Grammys, but her Versace dress at the 2022 ceremony deserved a separate trophy.

Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Bold Boots

The singer paired her tall, black feather boots with a heart-shaped AREA top and skirt for her guest appearance on The Tonight Show in March 2022.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
A Winning Look

While Dua took home Grammys gold—winning in the Best Pop Vocal Album category for Future Nostalgia—her Versace look for the 2021 ceremony was all pink.

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Hats Off to Dua

Live from New York…it's Dua Lipa! The "We're Good" artist topped off her white Valentino gown with a giant hat for her 2020 Saturday Night Live performance.

 

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Black-Tie Event

She also turned heads while wearing a sequined Saint Laurent tuxedo jacket and embellished tights for the Amazon Prime Day Concert in July 2019.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Red Carpet, Red Fashion

The "Kiss and Make Up" singer donned a red, one-shoulder, tiered gown by Valentino at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival in May.

Jun Sato/WireImage
Pretty in Pink

Dua had cameras flashing at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards in her sparkling pink Versace dress.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Groovy Getup

The recording artist went all-in on the camp theme for the 2019 Met Gala with this psychedelic number by Atelier Versace.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Starry Night

The "New Rules" singer's Marine Serre ensemble for the 2019 Global Awards was out of this world.

Ian West/PA Wire
Fabulous Fashion

Want to see more Dua fashion? No need to say pretty please. Check out the Christopher Kane ensemble she donned at the 2019 BRIT Awards. 

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Mic Drop Moment

Work it, girl! Dua struck a fierce pose while performing at the 2019 BRIT Awards later in the night.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for CIROC & Warner Music
Fierce in Feathers

The singer took flight in this suit as she attended the 2019 Warner Music & CIROC Vodka House Party in London. 

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Punk Princess

Dua posed on the carpet as she arrived at the 2019 Warner Music Group Pre-Grammys Celebration in Los Angeles. 

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Glitter & Glam

The "New Love" artist sparkled at the 2019 premiere of Alita: Battle Angel in Los Angeles. 

NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Double Take

Dua rocked a cut-out number as she attended the 2019 World Premiere of Alita: Battle Angel in London. 

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Gorgeous Gown

The "Be the One" singer walked the 2018 American Music Awards red carpet in an off-the-shoulder Giambattista Valli mermaid gown.

Jeff Schear/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Goddess in Green

While performing at the 2018 Jingle Ball show in Chicago, the singer wore thigh-high glitter boots and a green dress.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Finished With a Bow

Dua wore a purple Alexandre Vauthier gown that was tied with a bow at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in New York City. 

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Royal Rainbow

Dua dazzled onstage at Z100's 2018 Jingle Ball in New York City. 

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Stylish Suit

The "One Kiss" singer donned a nude ensemble as she attended the 2018 Billboard Women in Music event in New York City. 

Watch Live From E!: Met Gala 2023 on Monday, May 1, starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

