Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson Might Be Related, but All of These Celebs Actually Are

From the siblings flying under the radar to the distant relatives who'll make your jaw drop, check out all of these celebrities who are related to each other:

Watch: Matthew McConaughey Says Woody Harrelson Could Be His ACTUAL Brother

The plot of EDtv has come true in so many ways, but this really was the last thing we were expecting.

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson played brothers in the 1999 comedy about a video store clerk who agrees to let his entire life become a reality show. And while countless ordinary people have followed suit since by letting cameras follow them around to entertain the masses, the possibility has now been floated that the brother part of their cinematic scenario might be the realest part of all.

"In Greece a few years ago, we're sitting around talking about how close we are and our families," McConaughey said on the April 11 episode of Kelly Ripa's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast while reflecting on his and Harrelson's 25-year friendship. "And my mom is there, and she says, 'Woody, I knew your dad.' Everyone was aware of the ellipses that my mom left after 'knew.' It was a loaded K-N-E-W."

So, the actors "did some math" and it turned out that Harrelson's dad was on furlough from prison during a time that coincided with McConaughey's parents' second divorce. (They later remarried and remained so until Jim McConaughey died in 1992. Charles Harrison died in a federal supermax facility in Colorado, where he was serving two life sentences for murder, in 2007.)

Mark Davis/NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Of his now 91-year-old mom Kay's possible encounter with Charles, McConaughey, 53, said there could be "receipts and places out in West Texas where there might have been a gathering, or a meeting, or a 'knew' moment."

Yet he and Harrelson, 61, have never taken DNA tests to confirm one way or another, the Oscar winner noting that, at this point, "I got a little more skin in the game."

But while that mystery percolates, there are lots of celebrities who are definitely related, so scroll on to see the results of all of our true detective work:

Instagram
Robyn & Blake Lively

The Teen Witch star and the Gossip Girl alum are half-sisters who share the same mom, talent manager Elaine Lively.

Getty Images
Elle King & Rob Schneider

The "Ex's & Oh's" singer is the SNL vet's daughter, born from his relationship with former model London King.

Getty Images
Ludacris & Monica

The rapper and Fast & Furious franchise star is cousins with the R&B singer thanks to her stepfather, Reverend Edward Best, who happens to be Luda's uncle.

Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Conan O'Brien & Denis Leary

The late-night host and the Rescue Me creator are third cousins.

Getty Images
Steven Spielberg & Jessica Capshaw

The onetime Grey's Anatomy doc has called the legendary director stepdad ever since he married her mom Kate Capshaw in 1991.

Getty Images
Yara Shahidi & Nas

The Grown-ish star calls the rapper her second cousin. She was even the flower girl in his 2005 wedding with now ex-wife Kelis!

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Lea Thompson & Zoey Deutch

The star of The Politician is also the daughter of the Back to the Future icon.

J. Merritt/FilmMagic
Kiefer Sutherland & Sarah Sutherland

Not only did the Veep vet make a name for herself playing a famous daughter on the HBO comedy, but she's also a famous daughter in real life. The erstwhile Jack Bauer star is her father.

Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Phil & Lily Collins

Some Emily in Paris viewers were très shocked to discover Lily is the daughter of the English Grammy winner. 

Andrew Burton/Getty Images
Amy Schumer & Chuck Schumer

The comedian and the New York Senator are actually related, as he's the first cousin of her father.

Getty Images
Kate Middleton & Dakota and Elle Fanning

According to a 2014 People interview, a family historian from Ancestry.com claimed that the Fannings and the Duchess of Cambridge are all descendants of King Edward III, who ruled England from 1327 to 1377, making them very distant relatives—21st cousins, to be exact.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Jonah Hill & Beanie Feldstein

The actors are actually brother and sister!

Getty Images
Jason Sudeikis & George Wendt

The SNL alum calls the Cheers icon Uncle George whenever he seems him. At least, we assume he does.

John Shearer/Getty Images for AMC/Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
Stephen & Frank Dillane

Yep, Game of Thrones' Stannis Baratheon is the real-life dad of Fear the Walking Dead's Nick Clark.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Danny Martindale/WireImage
Lily Allen & Sam Smith

The brunette beauty and the soulful "Stay With Me" crooner are third cousins. During a radio interview, Smith admitted that the pair have never met because their family is "huge."

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Liev & Pablo Schreiber

The Salt actor and the memorable Law & Order: SVU guest star are half-brothers.

Getty Images
Melissa & Jenny McCarthy

You may not have guessed but the Bridesmaids comedian and The View co-host are cousins.

Splash News
Daisy Lowe & Gavin Rossdale

The gorgeous British model is the eldest child of the Bush lead singer. The father and daugher first met when Lowe was 14 after she requested a paternity test. 

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Julia & Emma Roberts

The We're the Millers actress has the perfect mentor in the Pretty Woman star, who happens to be her auntie.

Getty Images
Lacey & David Schwimmer

Who knew the stunning Dancing With the Stars pro is second cousins with the Friends star?

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Alexander & Stellan Skarsgård

The sexy True Blood vampire caught the acting bug from his dear old dad who stars in both The Avengers and Thor franchises.

J. Vespa/WireImage; Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic
Sofia Coppola, Jason Schwartzman, Nicolas Cage & Francis Ford Coppola

The Ghost Rider actor comes from an extremely talented family. One of his cousins directed The Bling Ring, the other starred in Saving Mr. Banks and his uncle directed The Godfather.

Eamonn McCormack/WireImage
Lily & Alfie Allen

The outspoken British singer is the older sister of the Game of Thrones star. She even wrote a song about him titled "Alfie."

 

Scott Wintrow/Getty Images
Brooke Shields & Glenn Close

The Damages star and the Lipstick Jungle actress are second cousins.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Shirley MacLaine & Warren Beatty

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty actress originally inspired her baby brother to get into show business.

Lester Cohen/WireImage.com
Rashida & Quincy Jones

The gorgeous Parks and Recreation actress is the daughter of the legendary music producer.

Splash News; Getty Images
Tom Cruise & William Mapother

The Lost actor has a very famous cousin in the Mission: Impossible action star.

M. Caulfield/WireImage
Brandy & Snoop Dogg

The "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper is first cousins with The Game actress and her brother, Ray J.

Brian To/FilmMagic
Charlie Sheen & Emilio Estevez

The Anger Management star is the youngest brother of The Breakfast Club actor.

Courtesy of Getty Images
Bryce Dallas Howard & Ron Howard

The Twilight actress probably gets great career advice from her pop, who directed Rush and A Beautiful Mind

