Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson Might Be Related, but All of These Celebs Actually Are

Watch : Matthew McConaughey Says Woody Harrelson Could Be His ACTUAL Brother

The plot of EDtv has come true in so many ways, but this really was the last thing we were expecting.

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson played brothers in the 1999 comedy about a video store clerk who agrees to let his entire life become a reality show. And while countless ordinary people have followed suit since by letting cameras follow them around to entertain the masses, the possibility has now been floated that the brother part of their cinematic scenario might be the realest part of all.

"In Greece a few years ago, we're sitting around talking about how close we are and our families," McConaughey said on the April 11 episode of Kelly Ripa's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast while reflecting on his and Harrelson's 25-year friendship. "And my mom is there, and she says, 'Woody, I knew your dad.' Everyone was aware of the ellipses that my mom left after 'knew.' It was a loaded K-N-E-W."