Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson Might Be Related, but All of These Celebs Actually Are

The plot of EDtv has come true in so many ways, but this really was the last thing we were expecting.
Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson played brothers in the 1999 comedy about a video store clerk who agrees to let his entire life become a reality show. And while countless ordinary people have followed suit since by letting cameras follow them around to entertain the masses, the possibility has now been floated that the brother part of their cinematic scenario might be the realest part of all.
"In Greece a few years ago, we're sitting around talking about how close we are and our families," McConaughey said on the April 11 episode of Kelly Ripa's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast while reflecting on his and Harrelson's 25-year friendship. "And my mom is there, and she says, 'Woody, I knew your dad.' Everyone was aware of the ellipses that my mom left after 'knew.' It was a loaded K-N-E-W."
So, the actors "did some math" and it turned out that Harrelson's dad was on furlough from prison during a time that coincided with McConaughey's parents' second divorce. (They later remarried and remained so until Jim McConaughey died in 1992. Charles Harrison died in a federal supermax facility in Colorado, where he was serving two life sentences for murder, in 2007.)
Of his now 91-year-old mom Kay's possible encounter with Charles, McConaughey, 53, said there could be "receipts and places out in West Texas where there might have been a gathering, or a meeting, or a 'knew' moment."
Yet he and Harrelson, 61, have never taken DNA tests to confirm one way or another, the Oscar winner noting that, at this point, "I got a little more skin in the game."
