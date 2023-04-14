Sarah Ferguson Is Not Invited to King Charles III's Coronation

Watch : Sarah Ferguson on Princess Diana, Queen Elizabeth's Corgis & New Book

Meghan Markle is not the only member of the royal family set to miss the coronation of King Charles III.

Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, ex-wife of the monarch's brother Prince Andrew, will not attend the May 6 event at Westminster Abbey, a source told E! News. The BBC also quoted sources as saying the Duchess of York she bears no "ill will" about this decision and not inviting her also does not constitute a snub against the author, who has maintained good relations with her former in-laws over the years.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the matter when reached by NBC News.

Sarah signaled on the ITV show Loose Women on April 5 that she did not expect to attend the coronation. "Because, remember, I am divorced from [Andrew]," said she. "I don't expect—you can't have it both ways. You can't be divorced and then say, 'I want this.' You're in or you're out."