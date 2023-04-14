Get Ready to Smile, RHOBH Fans: Dorit Kemsley Is Hosting a Homeless Not Toothless Gala

This news is sure to put a smile on Bravoholics' faces.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Dorit Kemsley with co-host the first-ever fundraiser gala for Homeless Not Toothless, the Los Angeles-based nonprofit dedicated to providing free and quality dental care to veterans, the homeless and other disadvantaged groups.
The Bravo star, who joined the charity's board in 2021, will co-host the red carpet event and silent auction alongside fellow board members Sharon Stone, William H. Macy and Homeless Not Toothless founder and President Dr. Jay S. Grossmanon on April 24 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. And she won't be the only RHOBH cast member in attendance. According to the April 14 press release, Dorit's co-stars, as well as a too be announced special guest performer, are among those set to appear.
"I was immediately taken by what Homeless Not Toothless does for the community and the support they provide to the underserved," Dorit said in a statement. "We deeply appreciate everyone who attends this year's Hollywood Gala and supports our cause, as your generosity helps us achieve our fundraising goals and make a meaningful impact in the lives of so many people in need."
Homeless Not Toothless went viral last year after Dorit raised awareness for the organization during season 12 of RHOBH. During an August 2022 episode, Dorit hosted a dinner in the organization's honor after years of trying to establish the non-profit's annual fundraiser.
Explaining that the organization held a "really special place" in her heart, the Beverly Beach swimwear designer told her co-stars, "I've been trying for about a year now to have a beautiful gala and some wonderful auction items and then, of course, we had the surge in COVID and we had to scale back. But I thought, at the very least, it's an opportunity to introduce the charity to you guys."
However, Kathy Hilton and sister Kyle Richards famously had trouble remembering the non-profit's name and Kathy later incorrectly called it Toothless Not Homeless. Due to this viral moment, the cast and fans alike became divided over the foundation's moniker.
Despite her co-stars' gaffes, Dorit continuously championed the cause.
Bravo fans even set social media ablaze by offering alternative names for the non-profit.
