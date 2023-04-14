Get Ready to Smile, RHOBH Fans: Dorit Kemsley Is Hosting a Homeless Not Toothless Gala

Watch : Dorit Kemsley Jabs Andy Cohen for RHOBH Reunion Yawn

This news is sure to put a smile on Bravoholics' faces.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Dorit Kemsley with co-host the first-ever fundraiser gala for Homeless Not Toothless, the Los Angeles-based nonprofit dedicated to providing free and quality dental care to veterans, the homeless and other disadvantaged groups.

The Bravo star, who joined the charity's board in 2021, will co-host the red carpet event and silent auction alongside fellow board members Sharon Stone, William H. Macy and Homeless Not Toothless founder and President Dr. Jay S. Grossmanon on April 24 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. And she won't be the only RHOBH cast member in attendance. According to the April 14 press release, Dorit's co-stars, as well as a too be announced special guest performer, are among those set to appear.

"I was immediately taken by what Homeless Not Toothless does for the community and the support they provide to the underserved," Dorit said in a statement. "We deeply appreciate everyone who attends this year's Hollywood Gala and supports our cause, as your generosity helps us achieve our fundraising goals and make a meaningful impact in the lives of so many people in need."