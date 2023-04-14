Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Seeking Mental Health Treatment

Raquel Leviss is taking steps to take care of her mental health.
More than a month after news broke about her months-long affair with Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Sandoval—who was dating Ariana Madix at the time—the 28-year-old has entered a facility to obtain mental health counseling, a source confirms to E! News.
"Raquel and her family decided months before the relationship was discovered, that she needed mental health treatment and ultimately decided she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling," her rep tells E! News. "Raquel was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health."
In early March, Raquel spoke out about her involvement in the scandal that rocked Bravo fans.
"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships," she wrote in a March 8 Instagram statement. "There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."
As the reality star explained, she was going to use this time moving forward to grow.
"I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved," she continued. "I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices."
Raquel—who split from co-star James Kennedy in December 2021—was open about the steps she needed to take.
"I have begun counseling to end my unhealthy behavioral cycle, learn to set stronger emotional boundaries and learn to protect my mental health," she wrote. "I don't expect sympathy, understanding or forgiveness. Right now, I must focus on my own health and well-being and as I strive to be a better person moving forward, I will prioritize my mental health and learn from my mistakes."
Her statement came just hours after Sandoval released his own public apology.
"I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love," he wrote, in part, in a March 7 Instagram post. "No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly." The musician, 40, went on to note that he "can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us."
"I feel really horrible about that," he continued. "My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends."
Later that month, Raquel and Tom were confronted by the cast about their affair while filming the show's season 10 reunion. And as a source previously told E! News, "tensions were so high" during the special that, "Andy [Cohen] ultimately had to separate two cast members before a fight could happen."
Verbal jabs were also thrown, according to the source, who added, "It really felt like it was the full cast versus Tom and Raquel."
