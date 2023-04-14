Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Seeking Mental Health Treatment

Watch : Here's the TRUTH About Raquel Leviss Visiting Tom Sandoval's Home

Raquel Leviss is taking steps to take care of her mental health.

More than a month after news broke about her months-long affair with Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Sandoval—who was dating Ariana Madix at the time—the 28-year-old has entered a facility to obtain mental health counseling, a source confirms to E! News.

"Raquel and her family decided months before the relationship was discovered, that she needed mental health treatment and ultimately decided she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling," her rep tells E! News. "Raquel was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health."

In early March, Raquel spoke out about her involvement in the scandal that rocked Bravo fans.

"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships," she wrote in a March 8 Instagram statement. "There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."