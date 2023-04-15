13 Products To Help Manage Your Pet's Anxiety While Traveling

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Traveling is great and all, but they can also be "ruff" on your pup or kitty. From long plane and car rides to extended time spent in unfamiliar environments, traveling can contribute to anxiety and stress for your fur baby.
As pet parents, we want nothing but the best for our little buddies, and it takes a lot of careful planning to ensure that a trip goes paws-itively well. We know how stressful and purr-plexing this process can be, especially as you're trying to also prepare and pack for yourself, so we're here to help ease your load.
We've rounded up the best, problem-solving products from Amazon, Chewy and PetSmart that have received stamps of approval pet parents for managing anxiety and stress, especially while traveling. From cat collars that replicate the calming pheromones emitted by mother cats to yummy and healthy treats that will keep your pupper busy and satisfied for long periods of time (while also cleaning their teeth!), we've got you (and your pet) covered.
BurgeonNest Dog Car Seat for Small Dogs
This dog booster car seat with 3,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews is a gamechanger if your travel plans include long car rides. It's comfy, fluffy and durable, and the bed is fully detachable and washable. The car seat also features an adjustable buckle design for easy installation and removal.
According to one Amazon reviewer, "My puppy used to get really bad motion sickness so I went through a few types of carriers. This one has been the best and he's no longer afraid of car rides. Fabric is soft and fluffy so it makes the ride less bumpy. He falls right asleep during every ride."
Rabbitgoo Cat Harness and Leash for Walking
Long trips often mean that your kitty is limited in the amount of space they can explore and move around in. This cat harness and leash will help your feline friend get their daily steps in; it has 29,300+ 5-star reviews on Amazon, and it features 4 adjustable straps to keep your kitty comfortable and secure. The vest-style design also helps distribute leash pressure evenly avcross the chest and shoulder, and it includes reflective strips to help keep your kitty visible in dark environments.
One reviewer on Amazon wrote, "I have a sweet grey tabby kitty who we take on camping trips. She hates to travel in her carrier but roamed all over the car when we were traveling once accidentally stepping on the button to the car window and opening it. Luckily I got her before she jumped out the window. I saw this harness and thought this would be the perfect solution and it was. It fit perfectly and she didn't mind wearing it at all. She would sit in my lap or sleep on the back seat and was very content. It is very well made and the leash allows her to roam around safely. I am so glad I made this purchase."
Snuggle Puppy Heartbeat Stuffed Toy for Dogs
This top-rated stuffed toy with 43,400+ 5-star reviews on Amazon is designed to provide comfort and anxiety relief to your pup by recreating intimacy and physical warmth. The toy stimulates a pulsing heartbeat that is designed to reduce loneliness, fear and negative behaviors associated with anxiety (e.g., whining and barking), according to the brand.
According to one Amazon reviewer, "My 4 lb. Bolognese puppy was shaking with fright when I picked him up from the breeder before flying back to my home. But I activated the heartbeat of this Snuggle Puppy and he lay on top of it in his carrier (apparently the way he did with his siblings), calmed down, and didn't cry for the next four hours' travel. He's slept with it every night he's been home and doesn't whine or wake up until morning (wish I could say the same for me!). I am so impressed with this product, and only hope it's not something he will chew to death as he matures."
ThunderShirt Classic Cat Anxiety Jacket
This anxiety jacket is designed to apply gentle, constant pressure to calm fear, over-excitement and anxiety resulting from a variety of environmental triggers such as traveling, according to the brand. It's made with machine-washable fabric that is resistant to pet hair, and it has 1,200+ 5-star reviews on Amazon.
One Amazon reviewer wrote, "For years one of our cats threw up every time we traveled in the car (which was twice every weekend). We tried everything, including different kinds of medication. Nothing worked so every trip we had our paper towels/cleaning spray and garbage bags and had to pull over each time she got sick. We purchased the Thunder Shirt with a high level of skepticism but, for the price, would try anything. All I can say is we have probably done 30 trips since we purchased the Shirt and she has not thrown up once. It is so unbelievable to me and my wife that we actually tell everybody about it. It is kind of mind-boggling to me but couldn't be more surprised or thrilled. Highly, highly recommend!"
ThunderShirt Classic Dog Anxiety Jacket
ThunderShirt also makes anxiety jackets for dogs; like the kitty version, these are designed to calm and soothe your furry friend.
The anxiety jacket has 28,700+ 5-star reviews on Amazon, and one shopper wrote, "Since pandemic, All pet motels are closed so we have had to travel 4 hour trips with our English Bulldog every 10 days. He was horrible to travel with. His constant panting and nervousness drove me crazy. I was desperate to find a better way to travel with him. Couldn't take it any more. I elected to buy a thunder shirt After some reviews I'm telling you two 4 hour drives with him he didn't say a peep. Just lays down and sleeps. This is the best product I ever bought for my dog. He just sits and sleeps traveling for 4 hours. I never write reviews but I had to on this. My dog and I our best friends again."
Best Friends by Sheri The Original Calming Shag Fur Donut Cuddler Cat & Dog Bed
This donut-shaped bed for cats and dogs has over 3,500 5-star reviews on Chewy, and it comes in 10 different colors. The soft faux shag fur helps keep your fur baby warm and cozy, while the extra filling and raised edges help orthopedic support and optimal opportunities for snuggling and burrowing.
One shopper on Chewy wrote, "I definitely thought this was marketing language, but I also knew my senior pup, sho has recently gone deaf and lost his brother, would love it because he can't resist a soft, shaggy sleeping surface. He got in it immediately after pulling it out of the dryer, and no joke, his separation anxiety has decreased and rather than howling on our bed when we leave, I give him a treat in this bed and he curls up and sleeps in this bed. He's 15 pounds, and I got him the medium. It's huge on him, but gives him the opportunity to squeeze in-between the bolster and bottom cushion, or stretch out. Worth every penny!"
Tcllka Calming Collar for Cats and Kittens (3-Pack)
This calming cat collar is specially designed to help soothe cats that are easily frightened or anxious. Using pheromone technology that mimics the one mother cats produce to calm their kittens, the collar starts working within an hour and continuously releases pheromones to relieve stress-related behavior, according to the brand. It has over 1,300 5-star reviews on Amazon and is also waterproof.
One Amazon shopper wrote, "I was initially skeptical of all of the great reviews this product was receiving because my cat absolutely hates being in the car even when she isn't in the crate! She'll meow while roaming the car and looking out the window. The collar for our 8-hour car ride worked WONDERS! She was silent for a least 7 out of those hours! Granted she had to be sleeping in my lap the whole time but I'll take that over 8 hours of meowing. I highly recommend this collar for anyone with a cat with some traveling anxiety because it works."
Purina® Busy Chewnola Small/Medium Dog Treat
Keep your pup happy and busy on long trips with these delicious Purina chew treats. The long-lasting, triple-layer, treat features multiple textures and is designed to keep your pup occupied while also helping clean teeth.
One shopper on PetSmart called these treats the "answer for anxiety," adding, "Fleury my white german shepherd has anxiety when thunderstorms are coming. When she won't settle down I give her a Busy Chewnola and she spends so much time on that bone she forgets about the storm. I alwayd make sure I have a Purina busy bone in the house."
Kong Classic Dog Toy
Another way to keep your pup occupied while traveling is with toys that can help provide mental stimulation and thus reduce anxiety, boredom and other stress-related behaviors. This Kong Classic Dog Toy is beloved by pet parents all around, and it has 61,400+ 5-star reviews on Amazon. The treat-dispensing puzzle toy is designed to satisfy your dog's instinctual needs while mentally stimulating them, according to the brand.
One shopper on Amazon called this toy a "life saver for travel." They wrote, "We recently got two puppies - sisters. We has to make an emergency road trip even though they are still getting used to car. Kong was a life savior! Our car anxious puppies made it through 3 hour car drive, no issues! Since then, this has become our go to whenever they need extra TLC like when they need to be left home alone or when we have large number of guests over or when teething is troubling them a bit much!"
NaturVet Quiet Moments Herbal Calming Spray
This herbal calming spray, which has 27,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews, is designed to soothe your kitty's anxiety during separation and travel by stimulating feline pheromones to provide a sense of safety, according to the brand. Enhance your feline friend's environment, crate or car with a calming scent that includes ingredients such as chamomile extract and rosemary oil. The brand also has a version that's tailored for dogs.
According to one Amazon shopper, "We had a cat who did not travel well and would actually vomit within one mile of leaving home and several times there after, even going a short trip to vets. Tried several remedies even prescription from vet. This product was recommended from a small pet shop and did the trick. I would spray it on a towel or old t-shirt, to put around or in the carrier, 20 minutes before the trip. On a longer trip I sprayed, every 15 minutes for the first hour until I was sure the cat was calm. It worked for our 10 year old cat."
VetriScience Composure Calming Treats for Cats
These chewy treats have 5,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and are formulated with a calming formula that is designed to help ease nervousness. According to the brand, the treats begin working in 20-30 minutes, and the dose can be doubled or tripled as needed; they also deliver a tasty chicken liver flavor that cats love.
One Amazon shopper wrote, "I use these for my 8 month old fur baby. He has become more anxious as he's gotten older and started throwing up and peeing on things when we would take him in the car. He also gets very stressed around other cats. I was worried he wouldn't like them because they are so hard and he usually is very picky about textures in his food but he loves them. If the bag is out he will try to get into it. For normal day to day stress I give him one and he is much calmer. For heightened stress from travel I have to give him 3 for it to really help and keep him from peeing in the car. While they are primarily for this cat I have another cat who also likes them and I notice a difference when she takes them as well, she just doesn't need them as much."
Richard's Organics Pet Calming Drops
These organic calming drops with 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews are designed to effectively treat your cat or dog's anxiety and provide short-term stress relief, according to the brand. Made of natural ingredients such as chamomile and passionflower extract, the drops are ideal for helping your fur baby get through stressful events, including long car rides and environmental changes.
One reviewer on Amazon wrote, "This works great and it must taste good because she takes it without a fuss. In fact, it works so good we have bought it for our friends super hyper car riding dog and they love it too! Plus we have recommended it to other friends. Love that it is homeopathic also. Our dog would pant and hide for thunderstorms, and the same for traveling, but not anymore."
Alph Paw Cozy Calming Dog Blanket
Help your furry friend stay cozy and comfortable throughout the entire trip with this plush, calming blanket. It's made of ultra-soft sherpa material that can also double as a fur protectant for your car seat, travel bag, furniture and more.
According to one shopper on Chewy, "Rocky loves his comfort blanket and won't let his big sister Dutchess take it from his bed.He cuddles with it every night .It is also a calming effect on him,because he does get pretty frisky,but when he wraps in the blanket he calms down immediately."
