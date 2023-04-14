Watch Adele FaceTime Boyfriend Rich Paul During His Twitch Stream With Kai Cenat

Watch : Adele & BF Rich Paul Take Their Romance to the Next Level!

Hello Twitch streamers, it's me, Adele.

The Grammy winner made a surprise appearance on the live video streaming service when she crashed her partner Rich Paul's in-person Twitch chat with Kai Cenat. The sports agent was chatting with the influencer, 21, when he got a FaceTime call from his girlfriend of almost two years FaceTimed him.

Rich answered the call and the singer greeted her partner, saying, "Hi baby." He responded, "I'm streaming, I'ma call you right back."

Adele replied, "Oh my god! Where are you streaming?" Her partner explained, "I'm streaming with my guy Kai."

The Twitch star then chimed, giving her a wave and saying, "Hi Adele! Hi!" The singer responded with a cheerful, "Hi darling! OK, have fun."

And after the call ended, Kai was nothing short of star-struck. He joked to Rich, "Who's that?" before starting to sing Adele's hit song "Hello."

The "Rolling in the Deep" singer and Rich, who represents top NBA stars such as LeBron James, have been in a relationship since 2021. And while they largely keep their romance private, they have been spotted at basketball games. And Rich served as the Adele's plus one at the 2023 Grammys earlier this year.