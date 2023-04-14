Watch Ryan Seacrest Tearfully Say Goodbye to Kelly Ripa and His Live Family After Final Episode

Seacrest out!
Ryan Seacrest marked his final episode as co-host of Live with Kelly and Ryan on April 14. The 48-year-old spent his last morning hosting the show with co-star Kelly Ripa and special guest First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, as well as a sardine cake, champagne, confetti and his replacement, Kelly's husband Mark Consuelos.
And afterward, Ryan reflected on his six years on the daytime talk show in a moving post on social media.
"I'm going to miss my Live family, there's no other place like it," Ryan wrote on Instagram. "I'll miss the red herrings, the on-air spills, the street snow angels to horseback riding, to breaking world records (or trying to), to the Halloween show (that's actually a lie, that show's a lot of work and no one works harder than the crew and the producers to make it all happen)."
The radio host then name-dropped a few of his favorite behind-the-scenes crew members, including show creator Michael Gelman.
"I'll miss Estherrrr who makes everything seamless, I'll miss Deja's energy every morning, Art Moore and his contagious enthusiasm, Gelman's briefings that usually end up in discussions about last night's dinner, and Kelly our leader and family to me," Ryan added. "I'll miss all of it, especially sharing a cup of coffee with everyone in the morning, watching at home. I'm truly grateful and honored to have been a part of it for six years. Thank you. See you this Sunday at American Idol from Hawaii."
Meanwhile, Kelly shared a similar message to Ryan before the episode aired.
"I'm not crying, it's just allergies," she posted on Instagram. "Thank you for taking this wild ride with us Ryan Seacrest. We love you and look forward to seeing you soon!"
Ryan first announced his departure after six years in February, though he has since confirmed to E! News he plans on returning "every now and then" to fill-in when necessary.
See Live With Kelly and Ryan become Live With Kelly and Mark, April 17 on ABC.