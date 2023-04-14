Watch Ryan Seacrest Tearfully Say Goodbye to Kelly Ripa and His Live Family After Final Episode

Watch : Kelly Ripa Has "A Lot of Surprises" for Ryan Seacrest's Final Week

Seacrest out!

Ryan Seacrest marked his final episode as co-host of Live with Kelly and Ryan on April 14. The 48-year-old spent his last morning hosting the show with co-star Kelly Ripa and special guest First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, as well as a sardine cake, champagne, confetti and his replacement, Kelly's husband Mark Consuelos.

And afterward, Ryan reflected on his six years on the daytime talk show in a moving post on social media.

"I'm going to miss my Live family, there's no other place like it," Ryan wrote on Instagram. "I'll miss the red herrings, the on-air spills, the street snow angels to horseback riding, to breaking world records (or trying to), to the Halloween show (that's actually a lie, that show's a lot of work and no one works harder than the crew and the producers to make it all happen)."

The radio host then name-dropped a few of his favorite behind-the-scenes crew members, including show creator Michael Gelman.