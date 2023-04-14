The Late Late Show With James Corden Shoots Down One Direction Reunion Rumors

Another moment has passed them by.
Despite rumors to the contrary, The Late Late Show has officially confirmed One Direction will not be reuniting for James Corden's final episode as host. In fact, the show even described the reports as a "false alarm."
"Nobody loves the boys more than us, but this story just isn't true," they wrote on Twitter April 13 in response to a Daily Mail article. "What is true is we've got an absolutely brilliant two-hour finale planned to celebrate eight years of The Late Late Show at 10 p.m. on April 27."
While they won't be coming together to bid James farewell, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have a whole lot of history on the show. 1D participated in segments like carpool karaoke, tattoo roulette and dodgeball, as well as multiple interviews and performances prior to their 2016 breakup.
However, the boys have been back as solo artists and even guest hosts (in Harry's case) in the time since.
James' final shows come one year after he revealed his decision to leave the late-night staple after eight years.
"I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way," he shared in an April 2022 monologue. "I always want to love making it. And I really think in a year from now, that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there."
The comedian further explained his departure during his episode of The Drew Barrymore Show in January.
"Nothing about leaving the show was to do with not enjoying it," James explained on Jan. 2. "But the truth is, it became a very easy decision because I always knew it was an adventure and I never, ever considered it to be the final destination."
And although One Direction won't be there to say goodbye, Tom Cruise has been confirmed as a final guest.
The Late Late Show will sign off after 28 years on April 27 with a primetime special on CBS, followed by its series finale in its regular 12:37 a.m. ET timeslot.