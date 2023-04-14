Reese Witherspoon Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Announcing Jim Toth Divorce

Watch : Reese Witherspoon And Husband Jim Toth To Divorce

Miss the premiere of her new show? Why, that's the last thing Reese Witherspoon would want to do.

The Big Little Lies star walked the red carpet at the April 13 premiere of The Last Thing He Told Me—for which she is an executive producer—making it her first return to the red carpet since announcing her divorce from Jim Toth.

Witherspoon was all smiles as she arrived at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles in a one-shoulder black dress, finishing off her look with matching heels and hoop earrings. At the event, the Hello Sunshine co-founder posed alongside the cast—including Jennifer Garner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Aisha Tyler, Augusto Aguilera and John Harlan Kim.

In The Last Thing He Told Me—which is based on Laura Dave's novel of the same name—Garner plays a woman who teams up with her stepdaughter (Angourie Rice) to try to find her husband (Coster-Waldau) after he disappears. And Witherspoon, who initially selected the book for her book club in 2021, raved about Garner's performance in the show (the first two episodes drop on Apple TV+ April 14 and fans can watch Witherspoon's interview with E! News on April 17).