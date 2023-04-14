First Aid Beauty Buy 1, Get 1 Free Deal: Find Out Why the Ultra Repair Cream Exceeds the Hype

There are so many shoppers who keep buying this lotion on repeat. If you want to know why, check out the rave reviews.

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Reviews

A shopper declared, "This is god sent. I used to have combination skin until I (at 21 years old) broke out in eczema out of nowhere. My dermatologist recommended lotions but all where quite oily and did nothing for my very dry skin overall. As a birthday gift for my 22nd I received this and other products, this lotion is so lightweight, dries so fast and even brightens my skin. I used this with the cleanser and my skin looks amazing!! Harsher brands made me breakout but this is so light and straight to the point... Haven't had a breakout in so long! Will forever be a customer now and always."

Another raved, "I can't say enough about this cream! It is fantastic and really worked to calm my skin after I had a red, itchy patches on my forehead that just wouldn't go away no matter what I did. The Beauty Specialist at Sephora actually recommended that I stop the routine I was using and switch over to this and I have never looked back. I started using this cream and after 4 days, the skin on my forehead was completely back to normal."

Someone insisted, "The BEST product for eczema that you will EVER buy! I have been using this product for around 3-4 years now and I can't even begin to explain the improvements I've seen in my eczema since using this. I've had severe eczema since I was a child and have tried every lotion and cream on the market with no lasting results. Since switching to this product, I have gone from severe to just mild eczema and it has truly changed my life. It's better than the dermatologist prescribed steroid creams I used to use! And it's so light weight that I can use it from head to toe without my face getting greasy or oily. This is the best product out there for your skin, HIGHLY recommend"



A shopper gushed, "Holy Grail. I don't usually splurge on beauty products, but I'm so glad I took the chance on this. I've used this for 2 years now and it's worth it's weight in gold!! As long as it's formulated the same way, I can't imagine ever buying different moisturizer."

A fan of the product explained, "This cream is not thick but very hydrating and you can feel it on your skin for hours. I love that a small amount really goes a long way and that I can feel the intense hydration almost immediately. It has colloidal oatmeal in it and it's very gentle so it works for eczema prone and sensitive skin as well. I would definitely recommend this to those who suffer dry skin such as myself."

