Keep Up With the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Met Gala Appearances Over the Years

Watch : Kim Kardashian's Met Gala 2022 Diet, Penelope Hurt Over Kravis Engagement & More!

The Kardashian-Jenners sure know how to keep people on the edge of their seats—especially when it comes to the Met Gala.

Over the years, the Kardashians stars have served quite a few head-turning looks at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art during the first Monday in May. In fact, the 2023 Met Gala marks ten years since Kim Kardashian, 42, first ascended those infamous steps alongside then-husband Kanye West, while pregnant with their first child, North.

But of course, soon enough, Kim wasn't the only one keeping up with the annual event. Younger sisters Kendall Jenner, 27, and Kylie Jenner, 25, graced the red carpet at the fashion-forward evening just a few years later, with the model first attending in 2014 and Kylie making her debut at the 2016 gala.

Fast-forward to 2019, and the soiree proved to be the ultimate family affair with Kim, Kylie and Kendall all in attendance alongside mom Kris Jenner, her boyfriend Corey Gamble and Kylie's then boyfriend Travis Scott.