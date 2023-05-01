Keep Up With the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Met Gala Appearances Over the Years

Ahead of the 2023 Met Gala, we're taking a look back at the impressive appearances the Kardashian-Jenner family have made on the steps of the Met over the years. Read on for the pics.

May 01, 2023
Watch: Kim Kardashian's Met Gala 2022 Diet, Penelope Hurt Over Kravis Engagement & More!

The Kardashian-Jenners sure know how to keep people on the edge of their seats—especially when it comes to the Met Gala.

Over the years, the Kardashians stars have served quite a few head-turning looks at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art during the first Monday in May. In fact, the 2023 Met Gala marks ten years since Kim Kardashian, 42, first ascended those infamous steps alongside then-husband Kanye West, while pregnant with their first child, North.

But of course, soon enough, Kim wasn't the only one keeping up with the annual event. Younger sisters Kendall Jenner, 27, and Kylie Jenner, 25, graced the red carpet at the fashion-forward evening just a few years later, with the model first attending in 2014 and Kylie making her debut at the 2016 gala.

Fast-forward to 2019, and the soiree proved to be the ultimate family affair with Kim, Kylie and Kendall all in attendance alongside mom Kris Jenner, her boyfriend Corey Gamble and Kylie's then boyfriend Travis Scott.

But it still would be another three years before the family guest list was complete with Kourtney Kardashian—alongside husband Travis Barker—and Khloe Kardashian making their grand debuts in 2022. And though there was a longstanding rumor that Khloe had never scored an invite before, she made sure to set the record straight.

"I have been invited in the past, I just opted not to go," she said during a November 2022 episode of The Kardashians. "I'm not big on red carpets. I think I've made that very clear."

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

However, the Good American founder changed her mind, thanks to one very persuasive person.

"Good old Kimberly has a way with words," Khloe confessed. "And I am also sort of a push over with some things and I guess I allowed her to push me over."

As for what the Kardashian-Jenner family has in store for this year? Only time will tell. But until then, take a look at their Met Gala appearances from over the years.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian (2013)
George Pimentel/WireImage
Kendall Jenner (2014)
Richard Young/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian (2014)
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Kendall Jenner (2015)
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Kim Kardashian (2015)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Kris Jenner (2015)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Kylie Jenner (2016)
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
Kendall Jenner (2016)
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian (2016)
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Kris Jenner (2016)
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Kylie Jenner (2017)
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian (2017)
J. Kempin/Getty Images
Kendall Jenner (2017)
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
Kim Kardashian (2018)
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
Kendall Jenner (2018)
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Kylie Jenner (2018)
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian (2019)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Kendall Jenner (2019)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Kylie Jenner (2019)
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Kris Jenner (2019)
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Kendall Jenner (2021)
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian (2021)
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Kris Jenner (2021)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker (2022)
Getty Images/E! Illustration
Khloe Kardashian (2022)
Getty Images/E! Illustration
Kim Kardashian (2022)
Getty Images/E! Illustration
Kendall Jenner (2022)
Getty Images/E! Illustration
Kylie Jenner (2022)
Getty Images/E! Illustration
Kris Jenner (2022)
