Get 2 MAC Cosmetics Extended Play Mascaras for the Price of 1

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If eyelash extensions are irritating, lash tinting is expensive, and false eyelashes are frustrating, you may just need to take a more simple route to get the lash look your desire: switching up your mascara. Many lash treatments can be super expensive, but adding the right mascara to your routine can be an affordable solution to step up your eyelash game.

The MAC Cosmetics Extended Play Perm Me Up Lash Mascara gives you that lift you want without feeling heavy on your eyes. It has an incredibly lightweight formula that makes your lashes look voluminous and long. This mascara is flake-proof, smudge-proof, clump-proof, sweat-resistant, and humidity-resistant, according to the brand. However, it's not waterproof, which means you don't have to spend an hour scrubbing your makeup off when you just want to go to sleep. MAC claims that this mascara can hold a curl for 16 hours, which is more than enough time for most of us.

If this sounds like the mascara you've been missing, there's an amazing deal at QVC. You can get two MAC Cosmetics Extended Play Perm Me Up Lash Mascaras for just $31.

No one wants to run out of mascara in the middle of getting ready, right? It's such a smart idea to have an extra one on hand. Shop this unbelievable deal before it sells out.