Get 2 MAC Cosmetics Extended Play Mascaras for the Price of 1

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If eyelash extensions are irritating, lash tinting is expensive, and false eyelashes are frustrating, you may just need to take a more simple route to get the lash look your desire: switching up your mascara. Many lash treatments can be super expensive, but adding the right mascara to your routine can be an affordable solution to step up your eyelash game.
The MAC Cosmetics Extended Play Perm Me Up Lash Mascara gives you that lift you want without feeling heavy on your eyes. It has an incredibly lightweight formula that makes your lashes look voluminous and long. This mascara is flake-proof, smudge-proof, clump-proof, sweat-resistant, and humidity-resistant, according to the brand. However, it's not waterproof, which means you don't have to spend an hour scrubbing your makeup off when you just want to go to sleep. MAC claims that this mascara can hold a curl for 16 hours, which is more than enough time for most of us.
If this sounds like the mascara you've been missing, there's an amazing deal at QVC. You can get two MAC Cosmetics Extended Play Perm Me Up Lash Mascaras for just $31.
No one wants to run out of mascara in the middle of getting ready, right? It's such a smart idea to have an extra one on hand. Shop this unbelievable deal before it sells out.
MAC Cosmetics Extended Play Perm Me Up Lash Mascara Duo
Shimmy the mascara wand back and forth on your lashes from root to tip until you have your desired look.
If you want additional insights before shopping, check out these reviews from MAC Cosmetics shoppers.
MAC Cosmetics Extended Play Perm Me Up Lash Mascara Reviews
A shopper raved, "By far the best mascara I have ever used and I've tried a lot over the years. It doesn't give me a flash eyelash effect but it definitely lifts my eyelashes and shows them!! And it's easy to wipe off."
Another explained, "This is the only mascara that keeps my super straight lashes curled all day, with help of an eyelash curler, of course! You can have it look super natural by using the tip of the spooly to dot the mascara on or you can get a super dramatic spiked look by using the whole wand. I've taken naps with this mascara and woke up with them still looking great. Give it a chance!"
Someone else gushed, "I'm having the best results with this mascara! My lashes are thin and sparse and I'm in my 60's. This mascara gives me length and volume!"
"Love this mascara for everyday wear love that's it's washable. I've tried every mascara out there but it transfers to my hoods of my eyes. I don't think it adds ton of volume but I still love it , waterproof mascara is terrible for everyday use I'm so glad I tried this mascara. Hopefully it doesn't get discontinued. It also holds the curl all day on my coarse straight lashes I just love it," a fan of the mascara wrote.
A customer reviewed, "I absolutely love it. The wand works magic, It's easy to use, It lifts every lash, its buildable, it finds lashes I never knew existed. It lasts all day."
A fan of the mascara gushed, "I love this mascara! I curl my lashes and apply this and they don't fall!!! They stay perky full and natural looking all day! If I want extra drama I'll add a coat of in extreme 3D and they stay up!!!! Lovvvve!"
Someone wrote, "This has replaced ALL my mascaras & I've tried them ALL. It is the most balanced mascara in that it ticks off all boxes enough. I need waterproof to hold a curl, but was ruining my lashes. This provides enough drama, holds a curl, waterproof (enough, can't swim with it) and is easier to remove them other clumping mascaras (no chunks of polymers stuck in sink). Better brush than regular Extended Play. Yes, you need 2-3 coats with side/vertical swipes. But the volume/length, wearability w/easy removal is a stellar all around package. Can't recommend enough!"
