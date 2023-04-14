Kerry Washington, LeBron James and More Send Messages to Jamie Foxx Amid Hospitalization

Watch : Jamie Foxx Suffers Medical Complication

Hollywood is sending an abundance of love to Jamie Foxx amid his medical scare.



After the Back in Action star's daughter, Corinne Foxx, shared her dad recently experienced a "medical complication," the 55-year-old has been on the receiving end of supportive messages from fellow onscreen co-stars and other celebs.



Kerry Washington, who starred alongside the actor in Ray and Django Unchained, sent a heartfelt wish to her co-star, writing alongside an April 13 Instagram post, "A @iamjamiefoxx appreciation post. Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin."



The Jamie Foxx Show alum also received a touching note from Garcelle Beauvais, who co-starred with her pal in his namesake show for five years until 2001. "This an appreciation post for my friend @iamjamiefoxx," she captioned a photo of the duo shared to Instagram April 13. "J, I love you so much!!! I want & need you to get better soon, sending you light love and prayers."