Taylor Swift Shakes Off Joe Alwyn Breakup at First Eras Concert Since Split

Watch : Did Taylor Swift Hint at Joe Alwyn Breakup on The Eras Tour?

Taylor Swift knows how to put on a show all too well.



The "Lavender Haze" singer took the stage for the first time since multiple outlets confirmed she and Joe Alwyn called it quits after six years of dating. As part of her Eras Tour, Taylor's April 13 concert took place at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.



According to fans on social media, she asked the sold-out crowd, "Is it me or do we have a lot of things to catch up on?"



While the 33-year-old's most recent concert marks her first since news broke of her split from the actor, Swifties have speculated the "Anti-Hero" singer hinted at her breakup before their breakup was made public on April 8.

Take, for instance, her March 31 concert in Arlington, Texas, which marked as the fourth show from her Eras Tour. As fans noted, she removed the track "Invisible String," which many believe is about the 32-year-old, from her set list and instead replaced it with "The 1," which is all about a lost love.