Why Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ Kids Have Them Blocked on Social Media

Watch : Kelly Ripa Jokes She & Mark Consuelos Took a Chastity Vow

When it comes to their famous parents, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' kids think less is more.

Kelly and Mark have not been shy about divulging intimate details about their personal lives—including Kelly's recent admission that she and Mark got creative with FaceTime sex during the pandemic. However, don't expect their kids—sons Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 20, and daughter Lola, 21—to care about seeing it all over the place. That's because they're not even paying attention.

"I'm pretty sure they've blocked us," Kelly exclusively told E! News. "When you have a news feed and it says ‘Suggest more or suggest this, like this or block this channel,' I'm certain they have blocked any channel with any mention of our names. Just like they block us on social media. They block us any way they can."

Kelly, who will celebrate 27 years of marriage with her new Live co-host in May, understands the instincts of her children, calling the move "self-preservation." But she joked they are barely even aware their parents are working together again.