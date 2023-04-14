Drake Bell Breaks Silence on Mystery Disappearance

Watch : Nickelodeon's Drake Bell Has Been Found After Going Missing in Florida

Drake Bell is offering an explanation for his disappearance.

Hours after being searched for and found by authorities, the Nickelodeon alum addressed the incident.

He wrote on Twitter April 13 alongside a laughing emoji, "You leave your phone in the car and don't answer for the night and this?"

The Drake & Josh star didn't provide any other comment or details of the incident.

Earlier in the day, Florida's Daytona Beach Police Department issued a missing persons alert on Facebook for Bell, who hadn't been seen since April 12 at around 9 p.m.

"He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School," read the post, accompanied by a picture of the 36-year-old. "He is considered missing and endangered."

Four hours after the initial message, officials declared Bell had been found, adding, "We can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe."