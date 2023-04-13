We’re Not Alright After Learning Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson Might Be Brothers

Watch : Matthew McConaughey Gives His Son Livingston a Big Chop

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson might be even closer than they think.

After all, the Dallas Buyers Club actor recently caused a stir with the jaw-dropping revelation that he and his longtime friend Woody could actually be related as half-brothers. Until now, Matthew believed he was born to Mary McCabe and James McConaughey in 1969, whereas Woody was born to Diane Oswald and Charles Harrelson in 1961. However, Matthew is questioning whether Charles, who died in 2007, might have been his father, too.

"Where I start and where [Woody] ends, and where he starts and I end, has always been like a murky line," Matthew said in an April 11 episode of the Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa podcast, per Variety. "And that's part of our bromance, right? My kids call him Uncle Woody. His kids call me Uncle Matthew. And you see pictures of us and my family thinks a lot of pictures of him are me. His family thinks a lot of pictures of me are him."