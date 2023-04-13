See Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Thompson All Grown Up on 5th Birthday

Khloe Kardashian shared photos her and Tristan Thompson's daughter, True Thompson, ringing in her fifth birthday at a The Octonauts-themed backyard party. Take a look.

True Thompson is growing up fast. Bible. 

Khloe Kardashian proved just that on April 13, when she posted photos of the 5-year-old—who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson—ringing in her birthday at a recent backyard celebration themed around one of her favorite TV series, The Octonauts.

Alongside the pictures, which showed True dressed in a pink outfit bedazzled with a design of Tweak from the kids' show, Khloe wrote on Instagram, "Now my sweet baby is 5, I get so emotional when I think about how quickly time is passing us by. At the same time, I am so honored and thankful for every minute."

"My sweet innocent happy girl, you are my everything," continued the Kardashians star, who is also mom to an 8-month-old son with Tristan, 32. "As sad as I am that you're getting older, I am also excited to see what year five has in store. Thank you for choosing me to be your mommy. You and your brother are my heart beat and my happy. You are my entire life!"

Khloe added in her message to her mini-me, "Mommy and Baby love you TuTu."

 

photos
Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson's Cutest Photos

As seen in previous social media posts, True celebrated the milestone birthday with friends and family, including aunt Kylie Jenner and her two kids with Travis ScottStormi Webster, 5, Aire Webster, 14 months—as well as 6-year-old cousin Dream Kardashian, who is Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter.

Tristan did not appear in any photos or videos shared by Khloe or her family, though the next generation of the Kardashians were seen happily taking a swing at a piñata, making colorful slime and enjoying various sweet treats. 

Instagram

In her April 13 post, Khloe remarked on how she "prayed for" a daughter like True for a long time in her journey to motherhood.

"I must've done something right, because I have been blessed with one of the most gentle, empathetic, loving, happy, grateful and silly little girls," the Good American mogul wrote. "I've dreamt of my daughter for as long as I can remember but my dreams were not even close to the reality that God blessed me with."

Keep reading to see True at her birthday party, as well as her cutest moments throughout the years.

Instagram
Birthday Girl

True celebrated her fifth birthday on April 12, 2023.

Instagram
All Grown Up

Khloe's mini-me rang in the milestone with a backyard birthday party.

Instagram
Peace!

"True, you must have heard me from heaven because I prayed for you for years," Khloe wrote in an Instagram tribute. "I must've done something right, because I have been blessed with one of the most gentle, empathetic, loving, happy, grateful and silly little girls."

TikTok
MC True

Khloe and True rap about making a birthday cake in a cute TikTok video.

Instagram
Homemade Gift

True showed dad Tristan some love by gifting him a hand-painted picture frame.

Instagram
Halloween Candy

True enjoys a sweet treat after she receiving a Halloween-themed gingerbread house from aunt Kourtney Kardashian and uncle Travis Barker.

Instagram
Fang-tastic

The tiny tot gets into the spooky season spirit during a Halloween party.

Instagram
True Seeing

As seen in photos posted to Khloe's Instagram Stories, True has some funny playing with different Halloween props.

Instagram
Little Artist

The Halloween bash also included a painting station, where True channeled her inner Picasso.

Instagram
Jet-Setting

Khloe shared photos of her "little lady" enjoying the luxe life on a private jet.

Instagram
Funny Face

True hams it up for the camera.

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
"My Princess"

After his trip to Greece, Tristan Thompson headed back to the U.S., where he snapped this picture of him and his daughter True Thompson smiling on the trampoline. 

Instagram
True & Her Feline Friend

KoKo's little one was all smiles as she held her cat Grey Kitty in a June 2022 Instagram post.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Easter Treats

True looks so grown up while celebrating the 2022 Easter holiday.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Funny Bunny

The tot models an adorable Easter bunny apron in April 2022.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Fabulous Four

True celebrates her fourth birthday in April 2022 with a purr-fect cat-themed soiree.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
The Cat's Meow

True and her cousins play with a kitty character during her b-day bash.

Instagram
Playing With Makeup

Just like her aunts in the biz, it looks like True has a love of makeup.

khloekardashian / Instagram
Picture Perfect

Khloe shared a photo of True playing at a indoor trampoline park.

khloekardashian / Instagram
Smile and Snap

True flashed a cute smile as she posed for a picture.

khloekardashian / Instagram
Jump In

The tiny tot adorably plugged her nose as she took a plunge in the foam pit.

khloekardashian / Instagram
Play Time

True had a blast bouncing on the trampoline.

Instagram
Fendi Footwear and Gucci Garments

It looks like True has already inherited Khloe's love of fashion.

Instagram
Mommy & Me

The mother-daughter duo were all smiles as they shared a sweet squeeze.

Instagram
Father-Daughter Time

Tristan shared a photo of the father-daughter duo grabbing a bite to eat and captioned the footage, "My favorite type of date nights."

Instagram
Making Memories

Tristan posted a photo of himself smiling alongside his daughter and captioned the picture with two heart emojis.

Instagram
Camera Ready

True leaned into her mother Khloe's shot, proving she's ready for the camera.

Instagram
Khloe's "Forever"

"My forever," Khloe captioned a post in February 2022 showing off True's posing skills. 

khloekardashian / Instagram
Model Behavior

True channeled her inner supermodel when her mom asked her to "strike a pose" in December 2021.

khloekardashian / Instagram
Tiny Dancer

"I'm an island girl," the toddler cooed as she showed off her hula dance moves in the Instagram Stories video.

photos
View More Photos From True Thompson's Cutest Photos
