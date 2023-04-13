See Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Thompson All Grown Up on 5th Birthday

Watch : Why Khloe Kardashian Hasn't Revealed Her Son's Name

True Thompson is growing up fast. Bible.

Khloe Kardashian proved just that on April 13, when she posted photos of the 5-year-old—who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson—ringing in her birthday at a recent backyard celebration themed around one of her favorite TV series, The Octonauts.

Alongside the pictures, which showed True dressed in a pink outfit bedazzled with a design of Tweak from the kids' show, Khloe wrote on Instagram, "Now my sweet baby is 5, I get so emotional when I think about how quickly time is passing us by. At the same time, I am so honored and thankful for every minute."

"My sweet innocent happy girl, you are my everything," continued the Kardashians star, who is also mom to an 8-month-old son with Tristan, 32. "As sad as I am that you're getting older, I am also excited to see what year five has in store. Thank you for choosing me to be your mommy. You and your brother are my heart beat and my happy. You are my entire life!"

Khloe added in her message to her mini-me, "Mommy and Baby love you TuTu."