See Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Thompson All Grown Up on 5th Birthday

True Thompson is growing up fast. Bible.
Khloe Kardashian proved just that on April 13, when she posted photos of the 5-year-old—who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson—ringing in her birthday at a recent backyard celebration themed around one of her favorite TV series, The Octonauts.
Alongside the pictures, which showed True dressed in a pink outfit bedazzled with a design of Tweak from the kids' show, Khloe wrote on Instagram, "Now my sweet baby is 5, I get so emotional when I think about how quickly time is passing us by. At the same time, I am so honored and thankful for every minute."
"My sweet innocent happy girl, you are my everything," continued the Kardashians star, who is also mom to an 8-month-old son with Tristan, 32. "As sad as I am that you're getting older, I am also excited to see what year five has in store. Thank you for choosing me to be your mommy. You and your brother are my heart beat and my happy. You are my entire life!"
Khloe added in her message to her mini-me, "Mommy and Baby love you TuTu."
As seen in previous social media posts, True celebrated the milestone birthday with friends and family, including aunt Kylie Jenner and her two kids with Travis Scott—Stormi Webster, 5, Aire Webster, 14 months—as well as 6-year-old cousin Dream Kardashian, who is Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter.
Tristan did not appear in any photos or videos shared by Khloe or her family, though the next generation of the Kardashians were seen happily taking a swing at a piñata, making colorful slime and enjoying various sweet treats.
In her April 13 post, Khloe remarked on how she "prayed for" a daughter like True for a long time in her journey to motherhood.
"I must've done something right, because I have been blessed with one of the most gentle, empathetic, loving, happy, grateful and silly little girls," the Good American mogul wrote. "I've dreamt of my daughter for as long as I can remember but my dreams were not even close to the reality that God blessed me with."
Keep reading to see True at her birthday party, as well as her cutest moments throughout the years.